Enjoy the heat in SoCal until Saturday because rain, cooler temperatures are on the horizon

A surfer walks on the Venice Beach Boardwalk on Wednesday. While temperatures across Southern California are expected to reach season highs on Saturday, rain and cooler weather are in the forecast for next week.

Highs for much of Southern California will peak Saturday as the state braces for the warmest temperatures so far this year, but forecasters say the heat won’t last long, with rainy, cooler weather on the horizon for next week.

Much of the Southland can expect above-normal temperatures Friday through the weekend, but it won’t reach any threshold for a significant heat wave, said Rose Schoenfeld, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard.

“It’s definitely a heat event that affects the inland areas a lot more,” Schoenfeld said.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the low 90s by Saturday for much of Los Angeles County’s valley and inland regions, including the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, Burbank and Pasadena. San Bernardino and Riverside will see highs in the mid-90s, with some desert areas reaching into the 100s, such as Palm Springs and Thermal, according to the National Weather Service.

In downtown L.A., temperatures will peak in the mid-80s Saturday, with the coast and beaches remaining even cooler, Schoenfeld said.

Those high temperatures, which are expected across California, have increased concerns for rapid snowmelt, which could worsen flooding, especially in the Central Valley.

But a shift in weather, as a low-pressure system moves into the area Sunday, is expected to help ease flood concerns.

“It will feel a little cooler Sunday, and then Monday we’ll see a big drop-off,” she said.

Forecasters expect a 15- to 30-degree drop in temperatures by Tuesday, with highs for much of the region falling to the 60s or upper 50s, Schoenfeld said.

Temperatures aren’t expected to drop much further through the week, but it could feel even cooler and more dreary as precipitation is expected for later in the week, she said.

“We’re fairly confident there will be some rainfall from the timeline from Tuesday to Saturday,” she said, though the timing and amount of rain isn’t yet clear.

She said showers are expected, and there’s also the possibility of snow in the mountains and some thunderstorms. There’s about a 20% to 40% chance the L.A. region will see an inch or more of rain, according to Schoenfeld.

“There’s a chance for some significant [rainfall] totals,” Schoenfeld said.