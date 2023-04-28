Advertisement
California

Enjoy the heat in SoCal until Saturday because rain, cooler temperatures are on the horizon

A surfer holds his board over his head as he walks on the Venice Beach Boardwalk.
A surfer walks on the Venice Beach Boardwalk on Wednesday. While temperatures across Southern California are expected to reach season highs on Saturday, rain and cooler weather are in the forecast for next week.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Share

Highs for much of Southern California will peak Saturday as the state braces for the warmest temperatures so far this year, but forecasters say the heat won’t last long, with rainy, cooler weather on the horizon for next week.

Much of the Southland can expect above-normal temperatures Friday through the weekend, but it won’t reach any threshold for a significant heat wave, said Rose Schoenfeld, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard.

“It’s definitely a heat event that affects the inland areas a lot more,” Schoenfeld said.

Advertisement

Temperatures are expected to reach into the low 90s by Saturday for much of Los Angeles County’s valley and inland regions, including the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, Burbank and Pasadena. San Bernardino and Riverside will see highs in the mid-90s, with some desert areas reaching into the 100s, such as Palm Springs and Thermal, according to the National Weather Service.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA. - DEC. 31, 2020. Surfers catch the last waves of the year in Huntington Beach on Dec. 31, 2020. The year was marked by a coronavirus pandemic, a contentious presidential election, civil unrest and ongoing climate change that resulted in a horrific California fire season. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

California

Heat wave hitting California is likely to bring hottest weather so far this year

Temperatures across California started to rise Wednesday, but forecasters said the heat wave should be short-lived, with a cold front on the horizon that could limit the worst of snowmelt flooding risks.

In downtown L.A., temperatures will peak in the mid-80s Saturday, with the coast and beaches remaining even cooler, Schoenfeld said.

Those high temperatures, which are expected across California, have increased concerns for rapid snowmelt, which could worsen flooding, especially in the Central Valley.

Owens Lake, Lone Pine, CA - April 18, 2023-Recording-breaking snow runoff from the eastern Sierra Nevada threatens LADWP operations at Owens Lake to control dust and water flow. Owens Lake is a 48 square miles lake bed designated a Western Hemisphere Shorebird Reserve Network site of international importance. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

L.A.’s water lifeline faces unprecedented flood threat. The battle to prevent calamity

With forecasters predicting a weeklong heat wave, work crews are scrambling to shore up flood defense along the Los Angeles Aqueduct.

But a shift in weather, as a low-pressure system moves into the area Sunday, is expected to help ease flood concerns.

“It will feel a little cooler Sunday, and then Monday we’ll see a big drop-off,” she said.

Forecasters expect a 15- to 30-degree drop in temperatures by Tuesday, with highs for much of the region falling to the 60s or upper 50s, Schoenfeld said.

Temperatures aren’t expected to drop much further through the week, but it could feel even cooler and more dreary as precipitation is expected for later in the week, she said.

“We’re fairly confident there will be some rainfall from the timeline from Tuesday to Saturday,” she said, though the timing and amount of rain isn’t yet clear.

Corcoran, CA, Thursday, March 30, 2023 - An estate located just South of Quail Ave. on Sixth St. remains flooded as the resurgence of Tulare Lake continues. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

California

California faces rapid snowmelt from heat wave; flood fears in Yosemite, elsewhere

Temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley will climb to the high 80s and mid-90s this week, melting deep Sierra snowpack and triggering potential floods.

She said showers are expected, and there’s also the possibility of snow in the mountains and some thunderstorms. There’s about a 20% to 40% chance the L.A. region will see an inch or more of rain, according to Schoenfeld.

“There’s a chance for some significant [rainfall] totals,” Schoenfeld said.

CaliforniaClimate & Environment
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement