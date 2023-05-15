‘White pride’ banner displayed for second time over 101 Freeway in San Luis Obispo County

Four masked men on Saturday display an “Embrace white pride” banner over the 101 Freeway in Templeton.

A group of masked men displayed an “Embrace white pride” banner over the 101 Freeway in San Luis Obispo County for the second time in recent weeks, drawing counter-protesters and police to the scene.

The four unidentified men argued with activists Saturday at the Vineyard Drive Overpass in Templeton that looks over the 101 Freeway. The California Highway Patrol said there were no physical altercations or illegal activity at the scene.

“They do not represent north San Luis Obispo County,” said Camille Katz, who was one of the counter-protesters interacting with the men Saturday. “That’s not what we’re about. We’re about diversity of thought and diversity of people.”

Advertisement

The display of the white banner with black lettering followed a similar scene April 29 when two men displayed an “Embrace white pride” sign, which led to a “Rally against hate” last week. About 250 people attended that rally, according to Eric Alcosiva, who organized it with his group, Little Queer Paso.

Katz said that the “Embrace white pride” signs were the next step after people flew Trump flags and banners reading “Don’t tread on me” over the past couple years.

“That was freedom of speech, nothing too overtly racist,” she said.

In video Katz took on the overpass, she can be heard arguing with the men.

Politics How L.A.’s Doug Emhoff became the White House’s voice against antisemitism When Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband saw a banner over the 405 — ‘Kanye is right about the Jews’ — he took it personally. Emhoff traveled to Europe to confront the fate his ancestors escaped.

“I want to collectivize white people,” said the man, who was wearing a shirt that said “Save European identity.”

“You’re not welcome in Templeton,” Katz told the men.