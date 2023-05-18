Los Angeles to cover expenses of LAPD volunteer stung by bees in attack that went viral

A volunteer LAPD officer tries to swat away bees after being attacked by the swarm before falling to the ground.

The city of Los Angeles will cover the medical expenses of a Los Angeles Police Department volunteer who was stung by a swarm of bees in Encino earlier this week, according to the LAPD.

Thousands of bees reportedly swarmed on the man Monday — in a scene that became a viral video this week— in the 17100 block of Adlon Road, near the Encino Reservoir, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Roads around the incident were closed and an apiologist — a professional bee remover — was called to the scene, officials said.

The victim, a volunteer with the LAPD, was called to the scene to provide traffic control but was repeatedly stung as he approached a home in the area, according to the L.A. Police Department. In aerial video captured by KTLA-TV, the uniformed volunteer can be seen swatting at the bees as he tries to make his way to safety. He falls to the ground multiple times in the video and during one fall, he lands on his face in the street.

The volunteer, identified only as Gary by his son in a GoFundMe campaign site, spent several days in the hospital and will require facial surgery. Gary has volunteered with the LAPD for nearly 18 years, his son, identified only as Daniel K., wrote in the fundraiser campaign. Initially, the fundraiser was meant to pay for Gary’s expenses not covered by the city, including Gary’s uniform, gear and medical expenses.

The LAPD announced Wednesday that volunteers with the LAPD have insurance through the city “that will ensure our volunteers are not financially burdened should they be injured.”

Daniel K. confirmed in an update on GoFundMe that the city will cover all of his father’s medical-related expenses not covered by Medicare.