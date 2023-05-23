Advertisement
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at downtown San Diego library

The deadly shooting was reported shortly after 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the San Diego Central Library.
By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO — 

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Tuesday at the downtown San Diego library, police said.

Multiple people reported the gunfire shortly after 12:15 p.m. at the San Diego Central Library, located on Park Boulevard near K Street. One caller reported seeing someone running from the library with a gun and could hear screaming, according to police radio transmissions. Another caller heard six gunshots.

Witnesses told officers the gunman exited the library onto 11th Avenue and headed west on K, radio broadcasts indicate. Police suspect he may have been headed toward a nearby trolley station.

Several streets in the area are closed while officers investigate the shooting. A police helicopter was helping officers on the ground search for the shooter.

Library officials said on Twitter that the location will remain closed for the rest of the day and that all events have been canceled.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Karen Kucher

Karen is a staff writer and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She has covered everything from county government and higher education to animal issues and wildfires. These days, she focuses on breaking news and public safety issues. Karen is a native San Diegan and graduate of the University of Southern California.

