1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at downtown San Diego library

The deadly shooting was reported shortly after 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the San Diego Central Library.

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Tuesday at the downtown San Diego library, police said.

Multiple people reported the gunfire shortly after 12:15 p.m. at the San Diego Central Library, located on Park Boulevard near K Street. One caller reported seeing someone running from the library with a gun and could hear screaming, according to police radio transmissions. Another caller heard six gunshots.

Witnesses told officers the gunman exited the library onto 11th Avenue and headed west on K, radio broadcasts indicate. Police suspect he may have been headed toward a nearby trolley station.

Advertisement

Several streets in the area are closed while officers investigate the shooting. A police helicopter was helping officers on the ground search for the shooter.

Library officials said on Twitter that the location will remain closed for the rest of the day and that all events have been canceled.

Due to an incident that happened outside of San Diego Central Library, the location is closed for the remainder of the day and events have been cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please visit our other locations for services: https://t.co/uZBEwMOKbF pic.twitter.com/8Rlqe2Zkue — San Diego Public Library (@SDPublicLibrary) May 23, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.