Suspect in fatal Pomona hit-and-run found at hospital with injuries

Police in Pomona said Monday morning they had identified a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run after he sought treatment at a hospital.

Two people in an SUV were killed and a third critically injured in the crash around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on Garey Avenue north of Bonita Avenue. Police found a second vehicle, a car that had slammed into a tree, abandoned. Witnesses reported that a man had fled on foot, according to authorities.

Just after 3 a.m., with officers still at the scene investigating, a man checked himself into a hospital in Montclair with injuries consistent with a car wreck, police said.

“The hospital staff contacted us,” said public information officer Aly Mejia. “The last I heard we were just waiting for him to be medically discharged so we can book him into the jail.”

Mejia said she did not know the expected charges.

The SUV was overturned in the crash, and the driver and front-seat passenger, a man and a woman, died at the scene, police said. A back-seat passenger, a woman, was removed from the wrecked vehicle by firefighters and taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she remained Monday morning, police said.

Mejia said investigators were looking into whether the second car was stolen. A witness told several news outlets that he saw a man running from the accident with a backpack and briefly chased him.

“Everything was chaotic,” the witness, Bill Ryczek, said.

