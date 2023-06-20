Advertisement
California

2 killed, 1 seriously injured in Valley Glen shootout possibly sparked by car crash

A police officer next to a crashed car and a body covered by a white sheet on a sidewalk outside a smoke shop
Investigators said a shooting that left two people dead and a third seriously injured Monday night at a Valley Glen strip mall may have started over a car crash, KTLA-TV reported.
(OnScene.TV)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

Two people were killed and a third was seriously wounded in a shootout among a group of men at a Valley Glen strip mall Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon around 10 p.m. near Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Victory Boulevard, LAPD Officer Matthew Cruz said.

According to witnesses, an argument led to two of the men drawing guns and firing multiple shots, Cruz said.

A man in his 50s died at the scene, and a man in his 30s died later at a hospital, according to the LAPD. Paramedics took a third man to the hospital in critical condition, according to Margaret Stewart with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Advertisement
SAN DIEGO, CA-APRIL 16: Visitors look-out over a waterfall at Three Sisters Falls on Sunday, April 16, 2023 in the Cleveland National Forest outside of Julian. The Waterfall is brimming with water due to the recent rains which have swollen the creeks that feed the falls. It's a popular Four Mile out-and-back trail that is considered moderately challenging.(Photo by Sandy Huffaker for The San Diego Union-Tribune)

California

Body found at San Diego County waterfalls; search called off for missing swimmer

Authorities on Monday called off a search for a missing swimmer after a body was found at Three Sisters Falls near Julian.

LAPD Capt. Brian O’Connor said there were no other suspects being sought in connection with the shooting.

Aerial video from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed a car with bullet holes in the windshield parked in the strip mall parking lot near where the men were found by police.

The LAPD could not say how the vehicles were involved, but investigators told KTLA the argument and shooting may have stemmed from a car crash between a Mercedes-Benz SUV and a Mercedes-Benz sedan.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement