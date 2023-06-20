2 killed, 1 seriously injured in Valley Glen shootout possibly sparked by car crash

Investigators said a shooting that left two people dead and a third seriously injured Monday night at a Valley Glen strip mall may have started over a car crash, KTLA-TV reported.

Two people were killed and a third was seriously wounded in a shootout among a group of men at a Valley Glen strip mall Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon around 10 p.m. near Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Victory Boulevard, LAPD Officer Matthew Cruz said.

According to witnesses, an argument led to two of the men drawing guns and firing multiple shots, Cruz said.

A man in his 50s died at the scene, and a man in his 30s died later at a hospital, according to the LAPD. Paramedics took a third man to the hospital in critical condition, according to Margaret Stewart with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAPD Capt. Brian O’Connor said there were no other suspects being sought in connection with the shooting.

Aerial video from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed a car with bullet holes in the windshield parked in the strip mall parking lot near where the men were found by police.

The LAPD could not say how the vehicles were involved, but investigators told KTLA the argument and shooting may have stemmed from a car crash between a Mercedes-Benz SUV and a Mercedes-Benz sedan.