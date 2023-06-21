3 teens arrested in South L.A. shooting that injured 1-year-old girl

Police at the scene of the June 5 shooting in South Los Angeles.

Three teenage boys were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of shooting a 1-year-old child and her mother, according to Los Angeles police.

The shooting, which police said was likely gang-related, occurred around 5:30 p.m. June 5 near 81st Street and Avalon Boulevard in South Los Angeles.

The victim and another woman, both in their 20s, had parked at a hamburger stand on the corner with their young children, ages 1 year and 8 months, sitting in the back seat.

A gray Kia sedan pulled up alongside the victim’s car and fired several shots inside before driving away. The shooting left the 20-year-old mother with a wounded leg and her 1-year-old daughter with a foot wound, according to police. Both injuries were nonfatal, and the other two occupants were not injured.

A police investigation determined the shooting was likely gang-related and that the victims were mistakenly targeted as rival gang members. A search warrant yielded surveillance footage that led authorities to identify the suspects, a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys. Their identities were withheld because they are minors.

All three suspects were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder. Charges have been submitted to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office for consideration.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information can contact the 77th Street Area Gang Impact Team at (323) 786-5414. Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.