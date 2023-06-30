Advertisement
California

Woman killed, five other people injured in head-on crash in Van Nuys

By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
A 60-year-old woman was killed and five other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Van Nuys on Thursday night, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:03 p.m. in the 6400 block of North Woodley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Among the injured was a 3-year-old boy, who was taken to a hospital with what fire officials called grave injuries.

Two men, 22 and 30, and two women, 21 and 28, were hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were unclear Thursday night, and the Los Angeles Police Department could not be immediately reached for comment.

Woodley Avenue was closed for hours as police officers investigated.

Jeremy Childs

