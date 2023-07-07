Have you seen a Humvee? The military would like it back, please

Like this Humvee, which was stolen from Bell two years ago, a Humvee snatched from a Northern California National Guard facility remains missing.

If you see a multi-ton vehicle on the road with canvas doors and a camo paint job, it’s not a tricked-out Hummer — it’s stolen property.

The High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, also known as a Humvee, was stolen from the Santa Rosa National Guard Armory over the holiday weekend, according to Sgt. Michael Ball of the CHP’s Santa Rosa branch.

Not many details have been released about the theft, but it’s suspected to have occurred after 10 p.m. Monday. No weapons were in the Humvee, but the CHP said it had no information as to whether anything else was taken during the break-in.

The vehicle is brown and green and can be identified by the ID No. FSC3067 spray-painted on its bumpers.

Since the theft, several tipsters have reported seeing the vehicle in parts of Northern California, from Santa Rosa to Sacramento, but it had yet to be recovered as of Thursday night.

“No officers have been able to put eyes on it,” Ball said.

The National Guard did not immediately return a request for comment.

The U.S. Army’s website describes a Humvee as “a lightweight, highly mobile, high-performance, diesel-powered four-wheel drive, air-transportable and air-droppable family of tactical vehicles,” weighing up to 11,500 pounds and having maximum speeds of 70 mph.

This is not the first time a Humvee has been stolen from a California National Guard outpost; in 2021, a Humvee was reported stolen in Bell, and the vehicle was never recovered.

Anyone with information can call CHP investigators at (707) 588-1400 during regular business hours.