Fast-moving fires force evacuations, char hundreds of acres in Riverside County

The Reche Fire has burned hundreds of acres and at least one structure in the area of Moreno Valley.

Multiple wildfires broke out in western Riverside County Friday afternoon, chewing through hundreds of acres and prompting evacuations in parts of Moreno Valley and Beaumont.

The largest so far is the 600-acre Rabbit fire, which was reported at 3:26 p.m. in the community of Lakeview. There was no containment on that fire as of late Friday afternoon.

Another blaze, dubbed the Reche fire, was first reported just before 1 p.m. in the 9400 block of Reche Canyon Road — in an unincorporated area north of Moreno Valley.

Advertisement

The fire had charred 385 acres with no containment as of 4:50 p.m., according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection/Riverside County Fire Department. Video from the scene showed at least one structure engulfed in flames, but it was unclear whether any others had been damaged.

Roughly 280 firefighters are assigned to battle the blaze.

Evacuations were ordered for residents south of Reche Canyon Road, north of Reche Vista Drive, west of Trust Way and east of Alta Vista Drive. An evacuation warning is in place for Moreno Valley residents south of Alta Vista Drive, north of Ironwood Avenue, west of Moreno Drive and east of Perris Boulevard.

Authorities set up an evacuation center at Valley View High School, 13135 Nason St., for anyone displaced by the fire.

Nearby, the Highland fire has burned an estimated 225 acres since itwas first reported at 2:57 p.m. south of Beaumont.

That fire has forced evacuations along Breckenridge Avenue between Highland Springs Avenue and Sunningdale Street. An evacuation warning was in place for the area east of Highland Springs Avenue, south of Sun Lakes Boulevard and west of South Highland Home Road.

Authorities have established a “care and reception center” for those displaced by the Highland fire at Nicolet Middle School, 101 E. Nicolet St., in Banning.

Advertisement

The wildfires broke out during a heat wave that has caused triple-digit temperatures across much of inland Southern California, creating periods of brief critical fire weather, according to the National Weather Service.