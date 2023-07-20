Advertisement
California

Officers fatally shoot man armed with knife in downtown Los Angeles, police say

Police tape is seen in front of a parking lot. An older multi-story residential building is in the background.
The shooting took place in the 1000 block of East 7th Street.
(Christian Martinez / Los Angeles Times)
Share

Los Angeles police fatally shot a man armed with a knife at an apartment complex near Skid Row on Thursday, LAPD officials said.

The shooting occurred sometime after 11:30 a.m. when police were dispatched to a complex in the 1000 block of East 7th Street regarding a person being threatened by someone with a knife.

When officers arrived, they said they found the armed man. An unknown number of officers shot him.

Advertisement

LAPD officials at the scene did not say how many officers fired at the man or what precipitated the shooting.

PIRU, CA - JULY 13: Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub addresses a press conference after Ventura County Sheriff's Search and Rescue dive team located a body Monday morning in Lake Piru as the search continued for 33-year-old "Glee" actress Naya Rivera after her 4-year-old son was found alone on a boat she rented last Wednesday. Rivera rented the pontoon boat and had been swimming with her son who was the last one to see her before she went missing. The boy got back into the boat after a swim but his mother did not follow. Lake Piru on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Piru, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California

Ventura pastor caught in sting, tried to target minor for sex, officials say

A Ventura County minister and former teacher is accused of communicating with a minor in order to have sex.

The man, described as being in his 50s, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to police, a kitchen knife was recovered at the scene.

California

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement