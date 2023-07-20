Officers fatally shoot man armed with knife in downtown Los Angeles, police say
Los Angeles police fatally shot a man armed with a knife at an apartment complex near Skid Row on Thursday, LAPD officials said.
The shooting occurred sometime after 11:30 a.m. when police were dispatched to a complex in the 1000 block of East 7th Street regarding a person being threatened by someone with a knife.
When officers arrived, they said they found the armed man. An unknown number of officers shot him.
LAPD officials at the scene did not say how many officers fired at the man or what precipitated the shooting.
The man, described as being in his 50s, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to police, a kitchen knife was recovered at the scene.
