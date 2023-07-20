Two teens arrested after crashing into police car at Burbank Town Center, injuring officer

Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday night after they crashed their car into a police vehicle, injuring an officer, before leading authorities on a high-speed chase that ended on the 5 Freeway, according to Burbank police.

The incident began when police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the garage at the Burbank Town Center mall around 9:20 p.m., authorities said. When officers arrived, they found the car and tried to get the driver to stop, police said.

But instead the teens drove off “at a high rate of speed” toward the garage exit and collided with a police car, authorities said. The car was damaged and an officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two then led police on a high-speed chase while breaking numerous traffic laws, police said. The driver eventually lost control of the car on the 5 Freeway near Empire Avenue, where the chase ended.

The suspects, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy who are both residents of Bakersfield, were arrested at the scene, police said. Their identities were withheld because they are juveniles.

The car was stolen from Bakersfield, authorities said.