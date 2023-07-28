Advertisement
California

Police swarm near Angel Stadium in search of armed bank robbery suspects

Aerial view of police officers and vehicles in the middle of a closed street
Anaheim and Brea police set up a perimeter near Angel Stadium on Friday as they searched for suspects who fled after robbing a bank in Brea, authorities said.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Anaheim and Brea police are searching for an unknown number of suspects who fled after robbing a bank in Brea on Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers set up a perimeter near Angel Stadium around Gene Autry Way, State College Boulevard and Union Street, an area with some apartment complexes. The city of Anaheim warned nearby residents to be prepared for a “large police presence,” including SWAT and a helicopter.

Those in the immediate vicinity are being asked to stay inside, while visitors are being directed to avoid the immediate area.

The Anaheim Police Department said the suspects are armed and “believed to be in the area.”

This is the second robbery near or at a Brea bank within the last 24 hours.

On Thursday afternoon, three suspects shot a woman in the arm with a pellet gun and stole her purse after she withdrew money from a Chase bank ATM. The assailants were apprehended later that afternoon.

