Riverside County fire breaks containment, surging past 870 acres near evacuated homes

The Bonny fire burns near the Riverside County community of Aguanga on Thursday.

After nearly doubling in size overnight, a brush fire that broke out in Riverside County on Thursday afternoon burned through hundreds more acres Friday while parts of a nearby community remain under evacuation orders.

The Bonny fire, which ignited near Aguanga, southeast of Temecula, was 10% contained early Friday but dropped to 5% by 11:20 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. It was mapped at 877 acres. Although the fire is dangerously close to the community, no structures have been damaged by the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Nearly 200 firefighters continued to battle the fire under a heat advisory. As temperatures creep up into the triple digits with low humidity Friday afternoon, “it will be another busy day,” said Rob Rofeen, a public information officer for the Fire Department.

“We’re expecting another day of active fire. They will be faring with extreme heat today and trying to get as much containment built before winds kick up in the afternoon,” Rofeen said.

Advertisement

California California wildfires map Track wildfire origins, perimeters and air pollution with the L.A. Times California wildfires map.

An evacuation order for residents south of Bailey Road, east of Bonny Lane, west of Chapman Road and north of Running Springs Road remained in place.

Shortly after midnight, an evacuation warning was issued for residents south of Tule Peak and Ramsey roads, west of Terwilliger Road and east and north of Forestry Boundary Road.

Hamilton High School in Anza, at 57430 Mitchell Road, is serving as an evacuation center.

Another Riverside County fire that broke out Tuesday evening, near Banning, was mostly contained Wednesday morning, with an evacuation order scaled back to a warning.

Advertisement

The Sunset fire, which ignited near Mesa and Gilman streets, remained at 103 acres and was 70% contained Wednesday morning.

An evacuation warning is in place for residents south of Silver Star Drive, east of Sunset Avenue, west of 16th Street and north of Wilson Street. The road closure on Wilson Street was lifted, but the portion of Sunset Avenue, from Wilson Street to Midnight Court, remains shut down.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.