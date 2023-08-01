Hot cocoa: A big rig carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate catches fire on I-80

Firefighters were able to contain the flames after a semi caught fire in Placer County while hauling 40,000 pounds of chocolate. No injuries were reported.

Early Monday morning, a big rig carrying some 20 tons of chocolate caught fire on westbound Interstate 80 in Placer County north of Colfax.

By 4:30 a.m., Cal Fire had arrived on the scene and contained the blaze, the agency said in a statement. They reported no injuries.

Caltrans District 3 said in a tweet that a traffic jam ensued as officials cleaned up the presumably sticky scene.

The crash was first reported by KCRA. Chocolate is highly flammable due to its high fat content, according to DSV, a Danish transport and logistics company.

Cal Fire did not immediately respond to request for comment.