Off-duty Garden Grove police officer going home from work dies in crash

An image from video shows the scene of the crash where Cpl. Han Cho’s motorcycle and a car collided.

An off-duty Garden Grove police officer heading home from work was killed in Anaheim in a motor vehicle crash.

Cpl. Han Cho was killed Monday after his motorcycle and a car collided near Euclid Street and Glenoaks Avenue, according to the Orange County Register.

He was on his way home from work, the Garden Grove Police Department posted on social media.

Advertisement

Both Cho and the other driver were taken to the hospital, where Cho died, the Register reported. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

Cho was with with the police department for 28 years and was assigned to the Neighborhood Traffic Unit.

The Garden Grove Police Assn. will be coordinating with Cho’s family about memorial arrangements and donations, according to the police department’s post.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, according to the Register.

