El Segundo’s Little League World Series champions to be honored with parade Sunday

El Segundo’s Louis Lappe celebrates with his teammates after his walk-off home run, giving his team a 6-5 victory in the Little League World Series on Aug. 27 in Williamsport, Pa.

A parade celebrating El Segundo’s Little League World Series champions will begin at noon in their hometown Sunday. The free event, which will feature cheerleaders and a marching band, starts at Imperial Highway and Main Street.

The El Segundo 12U All Stars, who defeated a team of all-stars from Curacao 6-5 on Aug. 27, will follow a roughly mile-long route along Main Street, ending at El Segundo Boulevard.

After the parade, a player recognition ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Stevenson Field at the city’s Recreation Park. The ceremony is limited to El Segundo residents with valid identification from the city’s Recreation & Parks Department. Attendees must also purchase wristbands, which are available at the Josyln Center and a handful of other local venues in limited supply.

The day of feting is another in a series of local honors for the 12-player team, which had to win five consecutive games to secure the championship in Williamsport, Pa. Among other events, the team was celebrated at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 29 and was recognized Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during USC’s 56-10 victory over Stanford.

This isn’t the first time residents in close-knit El Segundo will have taken to the streets to wish their champions well. After returning from Williamsport on Aug. 28, the team was cheered by a caravan on Main Street that attracted hundreds of people.

With its triumph in the double-elimination tournament, the El Segundo team became the fourth team in L.A. County to win the Little League World Series.