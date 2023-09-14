Search for two men who went missing at Lake Perris now a recovery effort, officials say

Authorities are searching for two men who disappeared in the water at Lake Perris without their life jackets on Wednesday afternoon.

A search for two men who went missing in the water in Lake Perris in Riverside County this week was declared a recovery effort on Thursday by the California State Parks Department, authorities said.

“Both men were not wearing life jackets and both men are presumed missing under the water,” Supt. John Rowe, of the Parks Department’s Inland Empire Perris Sector, wrote in an emailed statement to The Times.

The identities of the two men who likely drowned were not disclosed, but Rowe said they were Los Angeles County residents in their mid-40s.

Three park officers and a lifeguard responded to a 911 call at the lake at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. The initial reports were of a vessel involved in an accident near the open boating zone just north of Alessandro Island.

A witness told park officials that one of the men was tubing behind a boat and fell into the lake. The second man then jumped into the water to try to save the swimmer.

However, both individuals struggled in the water, before slipping below the surface, authorities said.

The parks department enlisted the aid of the Riverside County sheriff’s dive team on Wednesday evening, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, who added that jurisdiction over the search remained with the parks department.

The freshwater lake is about three miles long and two miles wide and is located about 65 miles southeast of Los Angeles. The surrounding state recreation area encompasses 8,200 acres.

Rescue efforts ended at 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to Rowe, and resumed at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Park officials are in the process of locating and notifying the victims’ next of kin.

Rowe said deaths have occurred with some frequency at Lake Perris.

“On average, Lake Perris has two to six fatalities each year and most are aquatic related,” he said, noting that a 25-year-old woman drowned in the lake on July 23.

He said the last vessel-related fatality occurred in 2022. He said the victim in that incident drowned while on his floating tube.

The lake’s water level had been lowered over the summer to provide water for other areas, according to the California Department of Water Resources. The agency had advised visitors to watch for potential hazards in the water.