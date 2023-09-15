Woman dies after falling from U.S.-Mexico border fence in San Diego, police say

Construction on the secondary fence along the U.S.-Mexico border at Otay Mesa in San Diego on Oct. 15, 2019.

A woman died Friday afternoon after falling from the fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department received a report that a woman had fallen from the fence at 2:36 p.m., said Officer Darius Jamsetjee.

She fell from the fence in an industrial area near Drucker Lane and Siempre Viva Road, near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, Jamsetjee said.

The woman was declared dead at the scene, he said. Her name, age and nationality were not immediately known.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner is handling the investigation, Jamsetjee said.