Smoke advisory issued through weekend in L.A. area from Northern California wildfires

Wildfires burning in Northern California are blowing smoke toward the Los Angeles area, causing unhealthy air levels that are expected to remain through Sunday evening.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District determined wildfire smoke is responsible for elevated levels of particulate matter in the air — PM2.5 — throughout Orange County, portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Experts said the air quality levels may exceed unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, particle pollution is composed of tiny pieces of dust, dirt, soot, smoke or drops of liquid that are in the air. Although smoke may be visible at times, other particles can be small enough to be unseen in the air. Inhaling this pollution can cause eye, nose and throat irritation. Smaller particles can find their way into lungs or blood.

In times of poor air quality, experts recommend:



Limiting exposure by remaining outdoors with windows and doors closed

Switch on air conditioners or air purifiers

Avoid burning wood in a firepit, lighting candles, grilling or pan-frying

Hold off on physical activity

To view the current air quality in your neighborhood, visit: www.aqmd.gov/AQImap.