Three killed, one injured in Toluca Lake shooting; no suspects identified

An investigation is underway Tuesday after a shooting the night before left three men dead and another injured near Lankershim Boulevard and Moorpark Street, according to the LAPD.

At least three suspects are still at large after a Toluca Lake shooting that killed three people Monday night, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded about 9:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting near Lankershim Boulevard and Moorpark Street, LAPD Officer Annie Moran said.

Three or four men inside a silver vehicle opened fire on four other men, Moran said. One of the victims died at the scene, and the three others transported themselves to a hospital, where two of them died from their wounds. The fourth man is recovering and was stable.

Video from OnScene.TV showed police officers in the cordoned-off street and parking lot next to Ernie’s Mexican restaurant in the 4400 block of Lankershim. A body lay under a sheet in the road and blood stains were visible on the asphalt. Another video from a hospital in Burbank shows a black Mercedes-Benz sedan parked in the ambulance entrance with its doors open and blood on the seats.

It’s unknown whether the shooting was gang-related, according to the LAPD.

The shooting remains under investigation, and the vehicle and suspects were still outstanding as of Tuesday morning.