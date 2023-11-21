Tree trimmer electrocuted in tree in Cheviot Hills

In the Cheviot Hills area of Los Angeles, a tree trimmer was found unresponsive Tuesday, apparently after he was electrocuted, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were initially dispatched for a rescue after reports of an unresponsive male, around 30 years old, stuck in a 20- to 25-foot tree and suffering from electrocution, apparently from coming in contact with a power line.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power shut off the power lines as firefighters climbed a ladder to reach the man to provide medical assistance.

But fire officials said that the man was beyond medical help and that he died at the scene. Firefighters shifted from rescue efforts to recovering his body.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it was investigating the case, with officers responding to a call for a death investigation at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 10300 block of Glenn Bar Avenue.