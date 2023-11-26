‘It’s a Small World’ streaker is arrested at Disneyland
A 26-year-old man was arrested Sunday after removing his clothes at Disneyland Park, according to Anaheim Police Department spokesman Jonathan McClintock.
Officers responded to the Anaheim theme park just after 1:30 p.m. to assist Disneyland security with the guest, who had removed his clothes and “was naked in or near” the “It’s a Small World” attraction, McClintock told The Times.
Fellow Disneyland guests posted to social media about the surprise streaker. Footage shows a man walking among the theme park ride’s sets, festive music playing in the background.
The man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.
He was taken to a hospital as a precaution, said McClintock, who declined to name the suspect or provide other details.
