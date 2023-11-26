Advertisement
California

‘It’s a Small World’ streaker is arrested at Disneyland

The "It's a Small World" attraction at Disneyland Park.
(Paul Hiffmeyer)
Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Miller.
By Daniel Miller
Staff WriterFollow
A 26-year-old man was arrested Sunday after removing his clothes at Disneyland Park, according to Anaheim Police Department spokesman Jonathan McClintock.

Officers responded to the Anaheim theme park just after 1:30 p.m. to assist Disneyland security with the guest, who had removed his clothes and “was naked in or near” the “It’s a Small World” attraction, McClintock told The Times.

Fellow Disneyland guests posted to social media about the surprise streaker. Footage shows a man walking among the theme park ride’s sets, festive music playing in the background.

The man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.

He was taken to a hospital as a precaution, said McClintock, who declined to name the suspect or provide other details.

California
Daniel Miller

Daniel Miller is an enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, working on investigations and features. An L.A. native and UCLA graduate, he joined the staff in 2013.

