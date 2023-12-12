Woman pointing gun at 3-year-old in body-cam image is shot and killed by San Bernardino police

A screenshot image from a San Bernardino police officer’s body-worn camera shows the woman pointing a gun at a 3-year-old boy on Sunday before police fatally shot her. The boy was unharmed.

A woman who can be seen in an image from a police officer’s body-worn camera pointing a gun at a 3-year-old boy inside an apartment Sunday in San Bernardino was shot and killed by police, authorities said.

The woman, identified as Darvet Brown, 35, and not related to the child, forced herself into the apartment in the 200 block of East 21st Street around 8 a.m., the San Bernardino Police Department said.

The child’s grandmother called 911 and said a woman was in her apartment and holding a gun to her grandson’s head, police said. During the call, the grandmother said the woman had fired one round, according to police.

Officers arrived at the apartment and found Brown on a balcony and pointing the gun at the grandmother, police said. Brown, appearing distraught, also pointed the gun at police, authorities said.

Brown went back into the apartment and locked the door, police said. Officers knocked down the door and found Brown standing on a bed in the living room and pointing the gun at a crying boy who was seated next to her, according to police and a screenshot from an officer’s body camera.

San Bernardino police released the screenshot that shows Brown pointing a gun at the child while an officer points at Brown. Police have not released any video footage from the incident.

An officer fired at Brown and struck her once, but she continued to hold the gun and refused to drop it, police said. Officers shot at her again after she pointed the gun at the child a second time, according to police.

Officers removed the unharmed child from the apartment before providing Brown with first aid, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or the circumstances surrounding Brown’s behavior. The incident is part of an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information can contact the San Bernardino Police Department at (909) 384-5742.