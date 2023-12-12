Advertisement
California

Woman pointing gun at 3-year-old in body-cam image is shot and killed by San Bernardino police

A still from video shows an officer's hands aiming a gun at a woman who is holding what's labeled as a gun.
A screenshot image from a San Bernardino police officer’s body-worn camera shows the woman pointing a gun at a 3-year-old boy on Sunday before police fatally shot her. The boy was unharmed.
(San Bernardino Police Department)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

A woman who can be seen in an image from a police officer’s body-worn camera pointing a gun at a 3-year-old boy inside an apartment Sunday in San Bernardino was shot and killed by police, authorities said.

The woman, identified as Darvet Brown, 35, and not related to the child, forced herself into the apartment in the 200 block of East 21st Street around 8 a.m., the San Bernardino Police Department said.

The child’s grandmother called 911 and said a woman was in her apartment and holding a gun to her grandson’s head, police said. During the call, the grandmother said the woman had fired one round, according to police.

Advertisement

Officers arrived at the apartment and found Brown on a balcony and pointing the gun at the grandmother, police said. Brown, appearing distraught, also pointed the gun at police, authorities said.

Police vehicles sit in front of a home where a father was detained as a person of interest in the killing of two of his young children.

California

Father suspected of killing two of his four children had violent history, court records show

Before his arrest, Prospero Serna had a string of custody battles, domestic violence restraining orders, and criminal cases — including a conviction for causing a fire to a structure or forest.

Oct. 30, 2023

Brown went back into the apartment and locked the door, police said. Officers knocked down the door and found Brown standing on a bed in the living room and pointing the gun at a crying boy who was seated next to her, according to police and a screenshot from an officer’s body camera.

San Bernardino police released the screenshot that shows Brown pointing a gun at the child while an officer points at Brown. Police have not released any video footage from the incident.

An officer fired at Brown and struck her once, but she continued to hold the gun and refused to drop it, police said. Officers shot at her again after she pointed the gun at the child a second time, according to police.

Officers removed the unharmed child from the apartment before providing Brown with first aid, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or the circumstances surrounding Brown’s behavior. The incident is part of an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information can contact the San Bernardino Police Department at (909) 384-5742.

Advertisement
Los Angeles County-The intersection of Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon roads in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles County was the scene of an accidental shooting that resulted in the unintentional discharge of a firearm was found to be the cause of a 12-year-old boy's death on the side of a road in Canyon Country, investigators said. Homicide investigators said in a statement Thursday that the victim and a newly identified second juvenile were manipulating a firearm when it unintentionally discharged, "causing grave injury to the victim." (Google Maps)

California

Canyon Country boy’s November death is ruled an accidental shooting

A boy was killed last month when the gun he and another juvenile were handling unintentionally discharged, L.A. County sheriff’s investigators concluded.

Dec. 1, 2023
California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement