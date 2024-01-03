Costco shopper was dragged 50 yards by getaway car, officials say. Brothers arrested in robbery

A Costco in the City of Industry was the site of a violent purse-snatching on Nov. 26.

A pair of brothers were arrested last week in a November robbery that critically injured the victim after she was dragged through a parking lot by the getaway car, officials said.

The robbery was reported at 6:40 p.m. Nov. 26 in the parking lot of a Costco on Castleton Street in the City of Industry.

The victim had been putting away her purchased items in her car when the assailants’ vehicle pulled up next to her, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.

The two occupants of the car, identified by authorities as suspects David Morrison, 38, and Andrew Morrison, 34, allegedly tried grabbing the woman’s purse while driving away — but she refused to let go. The victim continued to hold onto the purse as the car sped away, dragging her about 50 yards through the parking lot before she let go as the vehicle exited on Hanover Road, authorities said.

The victim suffered critical but non-life-threatening injuries for which she was treated at a hospital.

After an investigation by the sheriff’s burglary-robbery task force, deputies served a search warrant Thursday in Diamond Bar. Both suspects were detained, and evidence from the robbery — including personal property of the victim — was seized, officials said.

David and Andrew Morrison were arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked into Los Angeles County jail with bail set at $500,000. The pair remain under investigation for potential connections to other robberies in the San Gabriel Valley. Anyone who may have information for investigators can call (562) 956-7187.