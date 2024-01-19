Rain rolling into Southern California this weekend

A man rides his bike along Manchester Avenue amid rain as a double rainbow forms Jan. 3. A new storm is expected in the Southland this weekend.

Southern California is in for a wet weekend as a new storm moves through the region.

This storm won’t be as intense as earlier ones that brought flooding to some areas, with mostly light and moderate rain expected off and on between Friday night and Monday.

Light rain expected Fri-Sun, with moderate-heavy rain Sun night through Mon. Projections are still rather widespread, so rainfall totals will become more fine tuned as we get closer to the event. #cawx #socal #rain #la #santabarbara #ventura #sanluisobispo pic.twitter.com/swskWeDCjV — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 18, 2024

In Los Angeles County, the best chances of rain will come Saturday and Monday. But other regions could see sporadic rain through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Overall, the weather service says 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected in the basin and up to 5 inches in the foothills.

Snow levels will be in the 7,000-foot range.

We have issued a Winter Storm Watch for areas above 6000 ft in the Sierra & S Cascades from late Fri to late Mon. Heavy snow is possible, with 8-16 in expected between 6000 & 7000 ft, & 1-3 ft above 7000 ft. Slick & snow-covered roads with reductions in visibility at times. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/n4gHmMfyqB — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 18, 2024

Northern California also will be hit will rain and snow.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the Sierra, saying heavy snow will begin falling Friday.