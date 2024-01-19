Rain rolling into Southern California this weekend
Southern California is in for a wet weekend as a new storm moves through the region.
This storm won’t be as intense as earlier ones that brought flooding to some areas, with mostly light and moderate rain expected off and on between Friday night and Monday.
In Los Angeles County, the best chances of rain will come Saturday and Monday. But other regions could see sporadic rain through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Overall, the weather service says 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected in the basin and up to 5 inches in the foothills.
Snow levels will be in the 7,000-foot range.
Northern California also will be hit will rain and snow.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the Sierra, saying heavy snow will begin falling Friday.
