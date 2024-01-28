Advertisement
California

Mother arrested on suspicion of killing her 4-year-old daughter

By Melody GutierrezStaff Writer 
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her 4-year-daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and local news reports.

Deputies responded to a call about a child being assaulted in the 4800 block of Civic Center Way in East Los Angeles about 11 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. They found the young girl unresponsive in a vehicle.

The child, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The mother was detained at the scene and subsequently placed under arrest on suspicion of murder, according to a Sheriff’s Department press release. She was identified as Maria Avalos, 38, authorities told ABC7.

A Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report released Saturday ruled the child’s death a homicide. The autopsy report listed the cause of death as “combined effects of strangulation and sharp force injury of the wrist.”

The department said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Melody Gutierrez

Melody Gutierrez is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered state government and politics for The Times, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Sacramento Bee. Gutierrez has written award-winning government accountability stories on wasteful spending, pension spiking, rape kit backlogs and failures in the foster care system.

