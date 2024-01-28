Mother arrested on suspicion of killing her 4-year-old daughter

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her 4-year-daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and local news reports.

Deputies responded to a call about a child being assaulted in the 4800 block of Civic Center Way in East Los Angeles about 11 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. They found the young girl unresponsive in a vehicle.

The child, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The mother was detained at the scene and subsequently placed under arrest on suspicion of murder, according to a Sheriff’s Department press release. She was identified as Maria Avalos, 38, authorities told ABC7.

A Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report released Saturday ruled the child’s death a homicide. The autopsy report listed the cause of death as “combined effects of strangulation and sharp force injury of the wrist.”

The department said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.