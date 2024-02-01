Your guide to California’s Congressional District 47 race: The contest for Katie Porter’s seat

Scott Baugh, Republican, business owner.

Baugh, who is endorsed by the California Republican Party, led the Orange County GOP as its chairman from 2004 to 2015. The Huntington Beach attorney also served in the California Assembly from 1995 to 2000. In 1999, Baugh agreed to pay a civil fine of $47,900 for nine violations of the state Political Reform Act, stemming from misconduct allegations in his 1995 election to the Assembly.

In 2018, Baugh unsuccessfully ran to unseat former GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, but placed fourth in the primary election. In media interviews, Baugh has said he opposes abortion and same-sex marriage. On his campaign website, he describes himself as a “voice for limited, constitutional government” and says he’s running on a platform of lower taxes and stronger borders.



Dave Min, Democrat, state senator.

Min, a former UC Irvine law professor, has served in the state Senate since 2020. After graduating from Harvard Law School, he worked for the Securities and Exchange Commission as an enforcement attorney. He later served as an economic and financial policy advisor to Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York, the current majority leader. Min, who is endorsed by Porter and the California Democratic Party, ran for Congress in 2018, but came in third place in the primary behind incumbent Republican Rep. Mimi Walters and Porter, who went on to win the seat.

Min was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last year. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years of informal probation. In a Facebook post at the time, he apologized to his family and constituents, calling his decision to get behind the wheel “irresponsible.”

During his time in the state Senate, Min has written or co-written legislation that has tightened laws on firearms, granted support to victims of human trafficking and expanded punishment for companies that commit environmental crimes. His legislative priorities include gun violence prevention, protecting reproductive rights, combating climate change, improving public safety, assisting small businesses, investing in public education and confronting anti-Asian hatred, according to his campaign website.



Max Ukropina, Republican, businessman.

A political newcomer, Ukropina previously headed Float, the company behind the credit-sharing app for couples. In a campaign video filmed at the U.S.-Mexico border, Ukropina called for the completion of a border wall as well as a “complete overhaul” of the immigration system. He says his other legislative priorities include lowering the national debt, reducing crime and lowering energy costs.



Joanna Weiss, Democrat, voting rights advocate.

Weiss is a former litigator and adjunct professor at Chapman University School of Law, where she taught pretrial civil procedure and public interest law. She served on the board of directors of the Public Law Center, a nonprofit that provides legal assistance to low-income people, for more than a decade; and founded Women for American Values and Ethics, or WAVE, a group that promotes social welfare and advances progressive causes and candidates.

Weiss, who has secured endorsements from several California members of Congress and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, said she’s running “to work for a better future for our kids,” who “deserve reproductive freedom, a livable planet, and an economy that works for everyone.” Her legislative priorities include protecting California’s coast, strengthening social security, ensuring reproductive freedom and providing tax relief to working families.

Advertisement

Also running are:

