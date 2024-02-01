Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 8 race: South Los Angeles

Smith, 54, is a roofer and union community organizer. He served on the South-Central Neighborhood Council, led the demand for the LAPD to release the autopsy report of Ezell Ford and was a delegate to the South L.A. Alliance of Neighborhood Councils. He is in his third elected term as business manager of Roofers Local 36 in L.A. He attended Rutgers University, studying history and political science. Born in Chicago, he lives in South L.A. with his wife and three children.



Epps, 40, is a business owner and real estate broker. He graduated from West L.A. College, where he discovered his interest in real estate, before transferring to Cal State L.A. to study chemistry. He has volunteered for youth organizations and programs. Born and raised in the city, he lives in South L.A.



Harris-Dawson, 54, is the incumbent council member running for reelection. He chairs the city’s Planning and Land Use Management Committee and is a former president and chief executive of the nonprofit Community Coalition. He graduated from Morehouse College with a degree in math and political science and has a certificate in nonprofit management from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Born and raised in South L.A., he still lives there with his wife.