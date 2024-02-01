Your guide to the LAUSD District 3 school board primary election

Five candidates are running for the District 3 seat on the Los Angeles Board of Education — two-term incumbent Scott Schmerelson and four challengers who are hoping to replace him.

The seven-member school board sets policy for the nation’s second-largest school district, which educates about 420,000 students and employs some 74,000 teachers, administrators and other workers. The school board is accountable for the district’s annual general fund budget of about $10 billion. Members also hire and evaluate the superintendent.

The school board races are nonpartisan. If no one wins more than 50% of votes on March 5, the top two candidates will compete in a November runoff election. District 3 takes in much of the San Fernando Valley, moving west from North Hollywood to Sherman Oaks and Van Nuys and most Valley areas west of the 405 Freeway.

The Times asked each candidate a series of questions about their priorities, their opinion of L.A. Unified Supt. Alberto Carvalho, Schmerelson’s work in District 3, charter schools and school police. Schmerelson was asked about his accomplishments in office.

All candidates were asked to comment on the district’s new, more restrictive policies on sharing of campuses with charter schools. All also were asked to comment on whether they favor eliminating school police or restricting the presence of officers. Some candidates did not answer either of these questions directly.

The answers are below, summarized or lightly edited for length or clarity. In addition to the candidates listed below, Janie Dam has qualified as a write-in candidate.