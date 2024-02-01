Where to vote and find ballot boxes in California

Super Tuesday is upon us on March 5, when California joins 16 other states and territories in casting ballots in the 2024 election primaries.

For California voters, it’s the day to choose the Republican and Democratic nominees for president, plus voting for a slew of down-ballot positions. As the most populous state in the nation, California delivers more delegates in the presidential primaries than any other state.

All California voters will receive a ballot in the mail by Feb. 5, according to the secretary of state’s office, and can begin casting their votes as early as a month before the election. There are several options for how to send in a ballot — vote by mail, dropping a ballot at a vote center or ballot drop box, or having someone else submit the ballot on your behalf.

Here is some information you need on where to cast your ballot.