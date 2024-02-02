President Biden will be in Los Angeles on Saturday to meet with Black entertainment leaders, one day before the 66th Grammy Awards.

President Biden is coming to Los Angeles on Saturday as part of a whirlwind trip west.

The president will make a stop here before heading to Nevada on Sunday, where he will participate in a political event, The White House Press Office confirmed. Deadline reported that First Lady Jill Biden will accompany the president to speak with Black entertainment industry leaders about their support for his reelection bid. The Bidens are visiting the day before the 66th Grammy Awards show.

While Biden is in L.A. on Saturday, his supporters across the country in South Carolina will be headed to the polls in the first official Democratic primary day of 2024. The Democratic National Party chose to change the primary calendar this year to make South Carolina the first state to hold an election, rather than New Hampshire, which formerly hosted the first Democratic primary on the calendar.

Biden supporters in New Hampshire nonetheless ran a write-in campaign for the president, which he handily won last week. The incumbent president is expected to win the Democratic nomination by a large margin over minor candidates in the race such as Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson.

The president’s next stop in Las Vegas on Sunday will come just before Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Nevada. Republicans in Nevada will cast their ballots later in the week.

