Multiple landslides in Malibu, surrounding areas close PCH

A portion of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu was shut down to traffic after rocks from a hillside fell onto the roadway around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Big Rock Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The road was shut down in both directions while Caltrans crews cleared the way with a front loader.

Several active landslides closed Pacific Coast Highway on Monday morning, and it wasn’t immediately clear when traffic would be able to pass through again as road crews scrambled to move the boulders and debris.

The slides occurred after a series of winter rainstorms drenched Southern California, dumping more than a typical year’s worth of rain on the region in a matter of weeks. The National Weather Service warned about the potential for landslides along the coast earlier this month.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard is closed in both directions between PCH and the community of Topanga, the California Department of Transportation announced in a social media post. Motorists will need to detour around the road east of Malibu, also known as State Route 27, because of the debris blocking the road.

A second landslide west of State Route 27 at Big Rock Drive forced the closure of PCH on Sunday evening, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced in a separate news alert. Large boulders landed within a few feet of several vehicles parked near the slide, according to video from OnSceneTV.

On Sunday, an official announced to motorists at the scene over a loudspeaker, “The road is closed. We do not have an ETA. You need to make a U-turn.”

Caltrans road crews are also responding to two additional closures. The northbound lane of PCH near Will Rogers State Beach was closed on Sunday because of a large debris flow, and another slide forced the closure of Corral Canyon Road near Solstice Canyon. There was no estimate for when either slide would be cleared.