Twice-convicted DUI driver charged with murder in crash that killed 14-year-old in Newport Beach

A Fontana man who has twice been convicted of DUI was charged with murder Wednesday after allegedly hitting and killing a 14-year-old girl while driving drunk in Newport Beach over Memorial Day weekend.

Joseph Alcazar, 30, allegedly had his 8-year-old daughter in the car with him and was driving with a blood-alcohol level that was double the legal limit at the time of the crash, the Orange County district attorney‘s office said in a statement.

Joseph Alcazar. (Orange County district attorney’s office)

Prosecutors say 14-year-old Rosenda Elizabeth Smiley of Rialto was crossing a street shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday after spending the day at the beach. Alcazar allegedly drove around a car that had stopped to let the group of pedestrians cross — striking Smiley and running over a 13-year-old girl’s foot.

Smiley died at the scene, authorities said. Alcazar stopped shortly after the crash and was taken into custody.

He has been charged with murder, a felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury with two prior convictions, and one felony count of driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of .08 or higher with two prior convictions, according to the district attorney’s office. He also faces a misdemeanor count of willful endangerment of a child.

“A 14-year-old girl living the California dream enjoying a day of sun and sand at the beach with friends to kick off the beginning of summer is dead because of the selfish decision of a stranger,” Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

Alcazar’s previous DUI convictions were outside of Orange County, prosecutors said, and he was seriously injured in one of those incidents.

Those convicted of DUI in California must be given a “Watson advisement,” which advises them that those who kill others while driving under the influence can be charged with murder. It was unclear whether Alcazar specifically had signed such a document during either of his previous trials.