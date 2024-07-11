Advertisement
California

California Highway Patrol presence in East Bay will increase four-fold starting next week

A staff member shoots a video of Gavin Newsom
Gavin Newsom is cracking down on organized crime, sideshows and carjackings in the East Bay.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Anabel Sosa
Share via
OAKLAND — 

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he will be quadrupling the number of shifts of California Highway Patrol officers to Oakland and will deploy prosecutors from the California National Guard starting on Monday to target organized crime, carjackings and sideshows.

The announcement comes five months after initially sending 120 Highway Patrol officers to Oakland as part of a new law enforcement campaign to bolster police presence in a city where last year’s crime data revealed that violent crime increased by 21%, robbery rose by 38% and vehicle theft went up by 43%.

Since the start of the year, overall crime has reportedly gone down by 33%.

Advertisement

“While we are encouraged by some positive trends, the lawlessness we’re seeing on the streets of Oakland is unacceptable,” Newsom said in a statement Thursday. “Building on our partnership with local law enforcement, I’m deploying a new surge of CHP officers to help provide the people of Oakland and the East Bay the safety and security they deserve.”

It isn’t uncommon for a governor to deploy state officers as reinforcement, especially if local agencies are strapped.

Police officers use a cop vehicle and a cordon line to blockade the crime scene. A 15-month-old baby was shot while riding in car near 12th Avenue and East 15th Street in Oakland, California on April 24. The shooting was reported around 6:15 p.m. and police officers sealed off the crime scene. Police officers of Oakland investigate the shooting and the baby who got shot is injured and sent to the hospital. (Photo by Michael Ho Wai Lee / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

California

Newsom to send 120 CHP officers to fight crime in Oakland

Gov. Gavin Newsom is increasing state police presence in Oakland under a new law enforcement campaign to target rising violent crime and theft.

Feb. 6, 2024

In the East Bay, the Highway Patrol has already recovered 1,142 stolen cars, seized 55 guns that were linked to crimes and made 562 arrests since February, Newsom’s office announced.

Newsom in April deployed another batch of officers to Bakersfield, which is located in Kern County and where crime data indicates violent and property crimes are higher than the state average.

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, a California Highway Patrol officer stops a motorist in Anaheim, Calif. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced, Thursday, July 8, 2021, that six officers working out of East Los Angeles, have been criminally charged for exaggerating their overtime hours while providing protection for state highway workers during road construction projects. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

California

Newsom says CHP work in cities has led to ‘unprecedented’ fentanyl seizures

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week praised the “unprecedented” work done by the California Highway Patrol after he dispatched officers across the state to help combat organized retail theft rings and fentanyl trafficking.

May 8, 2024

A month later, he said the seizures of fentanyl taking place across those cities were “unprecedented.”

More to Read

CaliforniaCalifornia Politics
Anabel Sosa

Anabel Sosa is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau, covering legislation and politics. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley’s School of Journalism and a California Local News fellow.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement