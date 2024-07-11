California Highway Patrol presence in East Bay will increase four-fold starting next week

Gavin Newsom is cracking down on organized crime, sideshows and carjackings in the East Bay.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he will be quadrupling the number of shifts of California Highway Patrol officers to Oakland and will deploy prosecutors from the California National Guard starting on Monday to target organized crime, carjackings and sideshows.

The announcement comes five months after initially sending 120 Highway Patrol officers to Oakland as part of a new law enforcement campaign to bolster police presence in a city where last year’s crime data revealed that violent crime increased by 21%, robbery rose by 38% and vehicle theft went up by 43%.

Since the start of the year, overall crime has reportedly gone down by 33%.

“While we are encouraged by some positive trends, the lawlessness we’re seeing on the streets of Oakland is unacceptable,” Newsom said in a statement Thursday. “Building on our partnership with local law enforcement, I’m deploying a new surge of CHP officers to help provide the people of Oakland and the East Bay the safety and security they deserve.”

It isn’t uncommon for a governor to deploy state officers as reinforcement, especially if local agencies are strapped.

In the East Bay, the Highway Patrol has already recovered 1,142 stolen cars, seized 55 guns that were linked to crimes and made 562 arrests since February, Newsom’s office announced.

Newsom in April deployed another batch of officers to Bakersfield, which is located in Kern County and where crime data indicates violent and property crimes are higher than the state average.

