Advertisement
California

Photos: Palisades fire explodes, fueled by gusting Santa Ana winds

Firefighters battle a house fire
Firefighters battle a house fire off Bollinger Drive in Pacific Palisades after the Palisades fire exploded.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Wally Skalij
Brian van der Brug and Genaro Molina
Share via

Firefighters scrambled to corral a fast-moving wildfire in the Los Angeles hillsides dotted with celebrity homes as a “life-threatening, destructive” windstorm hit Southern California, fanning the blaze seen for miles while roads were clogged with cars as residents tried to flee.

Forecasters warned the worst may be yet to come with the windstorm predicted to last for days, producing isolated gusts that could top 100 mph in mountains and foothills.

Already the winds were toppling trees, creating dangerous surf and bringing extreme wildfire risk to areas that haven’t seen substantial rain in months.

Two people ride past a burning home
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

A house burns in the Marquez Knolls neighborhood of Pacific Palisades.

People evacuate at Sunset Blvd. and Palisades Drive in Pacific Palisades.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

People evacuate near Sunset Boulevard and Palisades Drive.

A firefighting plane makes a drop on the Palisades fire in Pacific Palisades.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

A firefighting plane makes a drop on the Palisades fire.

Palisades resident Maggie Stokes keeps an eye on the Palisades fire.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Palisades resident Maggie Stokes keeps an eye on the fire from the California Incline in Santa Monica.

Joy Schroeder sprays sprays water in an attempt to save her brothers house
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Joy Schroeder helps fight the fire at her brother’s house in the Marquez Knolls neighborhood.

A large plume of smoke from the Palisades fire rises over the ridge line in Pacific Palisades.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Smoke rises over a ridgeline in Pacific Palisades.

A firefighting plane makes a drop on a burning home from the Palisades fire in Pacific Palisades.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

A firefighting plane makes a drop on a burning home.

The Palisades fire quickly consumed more than 1,200 acres, pushed by gusting Santa Ana winds.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

The Palisades fire quickly consumed more than 1,200 acres, pushed by gusting Santa Ana winds.

More to Read

California
Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

Brian van der Brug

Brian van der Brug has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement