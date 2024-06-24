Riverside sheriff’s deputy arrested for sexual assault of department volunteer

Deputy Alexander Vanny, 33, has been arrested for allegedly committing a sexual assault of a female volunteer at the Riverside Sheriff’s Department.

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy was arrested Saturday and booked on suspicion of sexually assaulting a volunteer in the department, authorities said.

Alexander Vanny, 33, was arrested after the female volunteer reported a sexual assault to a deputy on Friday, according to the sheriff’s department.

The deputy reported the allegation to a supervisor, prompting an investigation, according to the department.

The department said it found evidence of a sexual assault, which led to Vanny’s arrest.

“The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office condemns any form of misconduct involving its personnel on or off duty and remains resolute in its commitment to deterring and preventing such behavior,” the department said in a press release.

Vanny is an eight-year veteran of the sheriff’s department who most recently served in the Hemet Sheriff’s Station.

He was being held on $1-million bail and was booked on suspicion of kidnapping to commit rape, rape by force and forced oral copulation. Records show Vanny was released Sunday.