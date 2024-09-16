Advertisement
California

George Gascón and Nathan Hochman set to debate in final stretch of L.A. County D.A. race

George Gascón and Nathan Hochman.
Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón, left, and former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman, Gascón’s challenger in the November election, have agreed to an Oct. 8 debate.
(Christina House, Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Connor SheetsStaff Writer 
  • Incumbent Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón and challenger Nathan Hochman will debate on Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. PT.
  • The one-hour, commercial-free debate will air on KNX News (97.1 FM and 1070 AM) with live video available on the digital and social platforms of KNX News and the Los Angeles Times.

L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón and his opponent in the race for his office, former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman, have agreed to a debate next month to be presented by KNX News and The Los Angeles Times.

The debate will air live at 5 p.m. PT on Oct. 8 on KNX (97.1 FM and 1070 AM) and the digital and social platforms of The Times and KNX.

The showdown in the hotly contested race comes at a pivotal moment in the closing weeks before the Nov. 5 vote. The candidates are selling voters vastly different visions of crime and justice in L.A. County. Polling indicates that Hochman, with his pledge to reverse many of Gascón’s progressive policies, has strong momentum in the race.

LEFT: George Gascon is photographed at the Los Angeles Times in El Segundo on September 8, 2023. RIGHT: Santa Monica, CA - May 19: Nathan Hochman on May 19, 2022 in Santa Monica, CA.(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

California

Poll shows Hochman has momentum to unseat L.A. County Dist. Atty. Gascón

Attorney Nathan Hochman has “broad-based support” across many groups of potential L.A. County voters in his race against Dist. Atty. George Gascón, according to a new UC Berkeley poll cosponsored by The Times.

Aug. 18, 2024

Gascón will seek to defend his record of reform-minded policies aimed at reducing prison populations and instituting alternative approaches to prosecution and punishment.

Hochman is pitching himself as a more traditional prosecutor, tough on crime but still focused on stemming mass incarceration.

The candidates have rarely gone head-to-head so far in the campaign. At last week’s Zoom forum hosted by Jewish Federation Los Angeles, they squared off for the first time, trading polite barbs as technical difficulties and a rapid-fire format left room for further dialogue.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13, 2024 - Attorney Nathan Hochman and his wife Vivienne Vella spend time with their dog Lieu at their home in Los Angeles on July 13, 2024. Hochman is running to unseat Los Angeles Attorney General George Gascon. Hochman served as United States Assistant Attorney General for the Tax Division of the United States Department of Justice in 2008. Prior to that, he was an Assistant United States Attorney for the Central District of California from 1990 to 1997, serving in the Criminal Division. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

He’s not George Gascón. But is that enough to make Nathan Hochman L.A.’s next D.A.?

In the race for district attorney, Hochman is attacking Gascón as soft on crime, but he has his own hurdles, including a lack of name recognition and a past that includes being a Republican in a deep-blue county.

July 22, 2024

In the October debate, both candidates will seek to break through to voters in what could be their final face-off before election day.

Viewers can listen for free on KNX News (97.1 FM and 1070 AM) or watch via streaming video on latimes.com, KNXNews.com, the L.A. Times app or the L.A. Times YouTube channel.

The debate’s moderators are KNX anchor Mike Simpson and chief correspondent Charles Feldman. Times reporters James Queally and Brittny Mejia and KNX News reporter Emily Valdez will serve as panelists.

CaliforniaCrime & CourtsCalifornia Politics L.A. Politics Election 2024
Connor Sheets

Connor Sheets is an investigative and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times.

