Your guide to the LAUSD District 1 school board race: Al-Alim vs. Hendy Newbill

Kahllid Al-Alim
Al-Alim has not responded to recent attempts to contact him directly, nor has his campaign manager from the primary responded. The information below was gathered before the primary election in March. It is unclear whether he is actively campaigning.
Age: 57
Occupation: Janitorial worker for the city of Los Angeles
Political party: Democratic Party
Experience: A founding member of Reclaim Our Schools L.A., a coalition of parents, students, educators, labor and community organizations that is closely allied with the United Teachers Los Angeles. Also a longtime member of LAUSD’s task force on African American achievement and Advanced Placement and a leader on the Hyde Park Neighborhood Council, Al-Alim said his work as an Army medic from 1985 until 2001 led him “to be deeply critical of war and military recruitment in schools.”
Quote: “We need to support the whole student and their families: This includes investing in mental health, the Black Student Achievement Plan, green technology and environmental justice, and supporting LGBTQIA+ and immigrant students.”
Website: The website for this campaign, kahllidforschoolboard.com, appears to be inactive.
Sherlett Hendy Newbill
Age: 51
Occupation: Senior aide to George McKenna, the retiring District 1 school board member
Political party: Democratic Party
Experience: Before joining McKenna’s staff recently, served variously at Dorsey High School since 1998 as a P.E. and psychology teacher, girls’ basketball head coach, athletic director and dean of students. Also active in the teachers union, and the mother of sixth- and fourth-graders attending L.A. Unified schools.
Quote: “Consistency among staff and administrators would result in a stable community, creating a sense of security and confidence. This confidence and community can translate into improved academic performance.”
Website: www.sherlett.com