Your guide to the LAUSD District 1 school board race: Al-Alim vs. Hendy Newbill

McKenna, the outgoing board member, has been strongly supported by the teachers union — in part because he was unbeatable at the ballot box — and he welcomed the support. But he was still regarded as largely independent. In recent years, McKenna has become more hands-off, trusting the superintendent in charge. But as the district’s only Black board member, he has continued to assert himself on measures to help Black students and to promote school safety by supporting school police.

Hendy Newbill is widely seen as sharing most of McKenna’s policy priorities.

For years, Al-Alim was essentially inseparable on major policy matters from the teachers union, United Teachers Los Angeles. This alignment was a key factor in the union’s early endorsement of him and the heavy campaign spending on his behalf leading up to the March primary election.

The union dropped its support for Al-Alim, however, after he came under fire for social media activity in which he liked or reposted content that was antisemitic, glamorized guns or celebrated pornographic images, actions that appear to have taken place from eight years ago to October 2023.

But the union’s massive early spending helped propel Al-Alim into the runoff. Among seven candidates in the primary, he finished second to Hendy Newbill.

No significant outside spending has flowed into this race since the primary. At the start of the election cycle, Hendy Newbill was regarded by many of her supporters as a strong candidate who had virtually no chance of winning because no well-heeled outside group or donor was spending on her behalf. Now she is widely expected to cruise into office.

