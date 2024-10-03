Your guide to the L.A. Community College District Board of Trustees election

Twelve candidates are running for seats on the board of trustees for the Los Angeles Community College District, the largest such system in the state and one of the biggest in the nation.

The candidates, who include activists, former and current faculty and staff members, and incumbent trustees, are vying for four seats on the seven-member board. The other three will be up for election in 2026.

The positions are at-large, which means all voters in the nearly 900-square-mile district choose a candidate for each seat. Members are not elected to represent specific geographic areas and candidates choose the seat they want to run for. Board members serve four-year terms. There was no primary and the person who gets the most votes in each seat wins.

Trustees are paid $2,000 per month and oversee a community college district that serves nearly 194,000 students, according to the most recent data from the 2023-2024 academic year. Enrollment is recovering from pre-pandemic levels in 2019-2020, when 210,445 students studied at the district’s nine campuses. Both figures are lower than previously reported because the LACCD recently revised the way it counts students so that those who take classes at two or more campuses qualify as single, not multiple enrollments.

Data from a 2022 survey showed that about 75% of LACCD students were people of color while 64% were of lower incomes, 53% lived at or below the federal poverty line, and 22% were enrolled in public assistance programs. Many students are in their mid-20s and go to school part-time while juggling work and family responsibilities.

Elected board members will face immediate challenges, including a turnover in system leadership. Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez, who led the district for a decade, announced in August that he would step down Nov. 2. The current board gave Rodriguez a four-year contract last November.

Rodriguez and the board have also faced criticism from faculty, several of whom have filed civil lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. In May, the Academic Senate voted no confidence in the chancellor and board. Faculty leaders have also called for an overhaul of how the system responds to sexual harassment.

The Times asked each candidate to explain their top three priorities and how their experience would help students, faculty and staff. We asked how candidates would raise more revenue or lower costs as pandemic-era government support phases out. And we asked how candidates would address challenges and barriers to enrollment and student success.

All candidates replied.

One candidate for Seat 5, Jason R. Aula, responded to The Times with a list of false statements, conspiracy theories and exaggerations on issues unrelated to the district, including that targeting cannibalism in Los Angeles would be one of his priorities. When asked to provide sources for his statements, he said he would need time to use a “certain device” as there is “censorship of the internet and errors in displayed information.” Aula did not write back. A small portion of his statements are included.

Nine candidates filed campaign finance statements that are posted on the county’s voting website. In filings, the four who currently serve on the board — Andra Hoffman, David Vela, Kelsey Iino and Nichelle M. Henderson — said they each received at least $5,000 in contributions.

Five candidates said they were given less than $2,000. Filings for Peter V. Manghera, Cheyenne Sims and Aula were not found online. Manghera replied to The Times via email to say he had no spending or donations to report and Sims replied to disclose that contributions and spending were under $2,000. Aula said he has spent “over $2,000.”

Answers reflect candidates’ own words but have been edited for length and clarity.