Your guide to the L.A. Community College District Board of Trustees election

The candidates, who include activists, former and current faculty and staff members, and incumbent trustees, are vying for four seats on the seven-member board. The other three will be up for election in 2026.
The presidential race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Trump is at the top of the ticket, but Californians will vote on a number of other races.
Sept. 19, 2024
The positions are at-large, which means all voters in the nearly 900-square-mile district choose a candidate for each seat. Members are not elected to represent specific geographic areas and candidates choose the seat they want to run for. Board members serve four-year terms. There was no primary and the person who gets the most votes in each seat wins.
Trustees are paid $2,000 per month and oversee a community college district that serves nearly 194,000 students, according to the most recent data from the 2023-2024 academic year. Enrollment is recovering from pre-pandemic levels in 2019-2020, when 210,445 students studied at the district’s nine campuses. Both figures are lower than previously reported because the LACCD recently revised the way it counts students so that those who take classes at two or more campuses qualify as single, not multiple enrollments.
Data from a 2022 survey showed that about 75% of LACCD students were people of color while 64% were of lower incomes, 53% lived at or below the federal poverty line, and 22% were enrolled in public assistance programs. Many students are in their mid-20s and go to school part-time while juggling work and family responsibilities.
Elected board members will face immediate challenges, including a turnover in system leadership. Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez, who led the district for a decade, announced in August that he would step down Nov. 2. The current board gave Rodriguez a four-year contract last November.
Rodriguez and the board have also faced criticism from faculty, several of whom have filed civil lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. In May, the Academic Senate voted no confidence in the chancellor and board. Faculty leaders have also called for an overhaul of how the system responds to sexual harassment.
The district’s Academic Senate is demanding the district improve efforts to prevent sexual harassment and discrimination by conducting timely and impartial investigations, and taking disciplinary actions if violations are found.
Jan. 15, 2024
The Times asked each candidate to explain their top three priorities and how their experience would help students, faculty and staff. We asked how candidates would raise more revenue or lower costs as pandemic-era government support phases out. And we asked how candidates would address challenges and barriers to enrollment and student success.
All candidates replied.
One candidate for Seat 5, Jason R. Aula, responded to The Times with a list of false statements, conspiracy theories and exaggerations on issues unrelated to the district, including that targeting cannibalism in Los Angeles would be one of his priorities. When asked to provide sources for his statements, he said he would need time to use a “certain device” as there is “censorship of the internet and errors in displayed information.” Aula did not write back. A small portion of his statements are included.
Nine candidates filed campaign finance statements that are posted on the county’s voting website. In filings, the four who currently serve on the board — Andra Hoffman, David Vela, Kelsey Iino and Nichelle M. Henderson — said they each received at least $5,000 in contributions.
Five candidates said they were given less than $2,000. Filings for Peter V. Manghera, Cheyenne Sims and Aula were not found online. Manghera replied to The Times via email to say he had no spending or donations to report and Sims replied to disclose that contributions and spending were under $2,000. Aula said he has spent “over $2,000.”
Answers reflect candidates’ own words but have been edited for length and clarity.
Occupation: Co-founder of Pow Wow on Parade, a Native American art, culture and education organization. Former Subway franchise operator.
Experience: Certified project manager professional, Six Sigma Black Belt and workflow analyst.
Priorities: I would speak to the tenured professors and administrators to see what is deficient and what can be better. I would implement a comprehensive approach to facilitate graduation or certification and build a database of lessons learned.
Budget: I would identify where the money has gone and what is the yield based on the purpose of the monies. Did it achieve its objective? If so, then continue; if not, discontinue. To raise funds, I would outsource with specific objectives and exhaust all administrative remedies.
Enrollment: I would identify the issues and demonstrate the value of continuing a student’s education. Is it time, money, technology, schedule or support, i.e., child care?
Student success: We have to identify the issue and how it is interpreted by the student, then apply the necessary tools to help them in the process.
Occupation: Director, transfer center, career services and student employment at Glendale Community College. Current LACCD trustee.
Experience: Board member for Community College League of California. LACCD trustee for nine years. I have supported students who are undocumented, LGBTQ, and parents and programs with an emphasis on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.
Priorities: I’m advocating for workforce housing for faculty and staff. My goal is to have all nine colleges offer affordable bachelor’s degrees and increase the number of dual-enrollment students with our K-12 school district partners.
Budget: I serve as chair of the budget and finance committee. Under my leadership, we have achieved healthy reserves through various programs including state and federal grants, real estate, facilities leases and our district foundation.
Enrollment: Although enrollment is free for full-time students, most of our students attend part-time due to the high cost of living. Part-time students take longer to complete a degree or certificate because they need to work full-time and most likely care for others. I will continue to advocate for more financial support for part-time students.
Student success: LACCD serves the most diverse students in the state, including some of the most economically disadvantaged. There has been an uptick in students with mental health challenges. We should hire more academic and mental health counselors.
Website: None.
Name: Peter V. Manghera
Age: 67
Occupation: Substitute teacher and former Los Angeles Unified School District teacher for more than 40 years.
Experience: I went to Harbor College from 1974 to 1976. I transferred to Cal State Dominguez Hills.
Priorities: I want to support students not only with their academic endeavors but also with practical arts and skills. There’s a big need for welders, pipe-fitters and car mechanics. Junior colleges need to work harder to recruit.
Budget: We have to decide where to put our resources and use them wisely. We need to avoid situations like the sexual harassment lawsuit where LACCD was found liable for $8.5 million.
Enrollment: We’re going to have to work hard to show that we have the classes and the academic excellence needed for students to get a start in life because we’re competing with four-year colleges and other junior college systems. Greater effort needs to be made to go to local high schools and have orientations that show what opportunities there are at LACCD.
Student success: The biggest barrier is finding the financing to pay for college. Number 2 is family situations which may not be stable for students to go to after school and study. So we need to work with the students to find out what we can do to help them achieve. We need to have more counselors available.
Website: None.
Name: Cheyenne Sims
Age: 33
Occupation: Founder and CEO of HBCU Route, an organization that aims to create pathways for Black students to attend historically Black colleges and universities. Organizer with SEIU United Service Workers West.
Experience: I am motivated to pursue this position because of my journey through the community college system, where I encountered many of the challenges and setbacks that students face. Serving on the board would enable me to address and alleviate these pain points.
Priorities: I would create safer campuses for students and staff by eliminating corruption, intimidation and discrimination. LACCD should allocate funding for one full-time foundation director and one full-time grant writer at each campus to secure grants dedicated to racial equity and social justice. I propose allocating $1.8 million to create fast fund/direct aid and need-based mini-grant programs for students and part-time staff.
Budget: Money can be saved by making sure we don’t grant frivolous contracts and overspend on construction projects as well as other contracts that are unnecessary for the success of our students.
Enrollment: Many students may not have the proper resources or support needed to access college applications or to complete FAFSA (financial aid forms). Additionally, students may not know the services and programs that are offered throughout the district. Enrollment can be improved by reaching students where they are by establishing a more appealing social media presence.
Student success: The district should ensure that students can successfully stay on a two-year tract. Investing in student housing, child care, food security and access to mental health services could help.
Occupation: Environmentalist, anthropologist and educator
Experience: I am a trustee emeritus who served on the board from 2001 to 2017. As a former LACCD part-time anthropology instructor in the 1990s and from 2017 to 2020, I understand the problems of students, faculty and staff. I have worked at all the nine colleges.
Priorities: I will be a watchdog for the taxpayers in overseeing the district’s billions of dollars and provide an independent voice for students, faculty, staff and the community because I am not beholden to special interests and will not accept corporate donations. Equal pay for part-time instructors. I will advocate for providing free textbooks and letting homeless students use the parking lots and facilities at night.
Budget: Costs can be lowered if administrative costs are reallocated. Savings can be made by making facilities and operations more sustainable. The business community and nonprofit foundations need to be closer partners in providing financial assistance.
Enrollment: The district needs to do a better job advertising and promoting the colleges. Too many people are unaware that the colleges even exist and that they have excellent certificate programs, associate of arts degrees, and transfer guarantees — tuition-free.
Student success: Students need financial help, free textbooks and tutors. The district needs: more scholarships, to allow facilities to be open at night for homeless students and even provide housing, and to be sure that faculty are assisting them in succeeding.
Experience: I have attended East Los Angeles College, Los Angeles City College and Los Angeles Trade-Technical College. I was a member of the Pico-Union Neighborhood Council for two terms and worked with students who wanted experience in local politics.
Priorities: I would increase interest in liberal arts. Students should get practical experience in city problems. The district needs to use all available technology, especially books, to aid teachers to teach.
Budget: Get rid of the junk food vending machines. Healthy eating helps the learning process and reduces costs.
Enrollment: Attract adults, especially parents, to take classes with younger students.
Student success: No response.
Website: None.
Name: David Vela
Age: 49
Occupation: CEO of Velada Public Affairs and LACCD trustee.
Experience: I have been a trustee for six years. I reflect the student body as a gay Chicano man in a district where a large number of our students are people of color and queer. I have been at the forefront in advocating for a second year of free tuition, student and workforce housing, job training, job creation, completion of student certificates, transferring, and associates of arts degrees.
Priorities: As an incumbent, I’m dealing with basic needs, student enrollment and our budget. Increasing enrollment is another priority.
Budget: I am currently in the process of continuing to raise revenue by advocating for full funding of community colleges and applying to state and federal government funds. I have directed staff to look into revenue enhancement, which could include allowing the district to rent out some of our facilities. I would try to include sustainable energy projects where we could share revenue, such as solar or electric vehicle charging.
Enrollment: The challenges include a lack of information to the community as well as community colleges not being able to adapt to the need for remote courses and worker flexibility. I plan on increasing the courses that we offer online and will continue to support dual enrollment with our local school districts.
Student success: The biggest challenges continue to be housing, food and transportation. That is why I supported Measure LA to support student and workforce housing programs as well as partner with housing nonprofits to provide these opportunities to our students. I created the first-ever basic needs programs at each college.
Experience: I am an alumna of Los Angeles City College and Los Angeles Valley College and have attended six LACCD campuses. I have worked as a recruiter in the healthcare industry and served as president of Westlake North Neighborhood Council.
Priorities: I would ensure that the district provides electronic textbooks for all courses at no cost. Other priorities include restoring future expectations of workforce success by investing in career-ready training and vocational programs; increasing quality and availability of food and nutrition programs.
Budget: No response.
Enrollment: The biggest problems have been a decline in student enrollment and unnecessary overspending.
Student success: Referred back to her response on priorities.
Website: None.
Name: Nichelle M. Henderson
Age: 55
Occupation: Fresno State faculty advisor and clinical field supervisor with the CalStateTEACH teacher preparation program. Current LACCD trustee.
Experience: I am a California State University lecturer, former K-12 teacher and lifelong educator. My work in labor unions and leadership roles within the California Faculty Assn. has equipped me to advocate for fair representation and workplace rights. Since joining the LACCD board in 2020, I’ve focused on policies that support equity and inclusion.
Priorities: I would move to increase workforce opportunities for students, increase enrollment for under-represented students, and address and fill staff vacancies.
Budget: I would focus on maximizing revenue through strategic partnerships and grants while advocating for increased state and federal funding. I would push for the expansion of workforce development programs that align with high-demand industries. Also, I would prioritize efficiency by reviewing and streamlining administrative processes, reducing unnecessary expenditures, and leveraging technology to lower operational costs without compromising student services or educational quality.
Enrollment: Black student enrollment in the LACCD is at its lowest in years. What students need is increased access to academic support, adequate technology and equipment, and a sustainable means by which to access and complete required coursework and interact with faculty and peers. That will increase enrollment and retention.
Student success: So many of our students don’t have access to Wi-Fi, food and the luxury of being in stable, safe home environments, and have housing needs. LACCD does not provide student housing but there are community colleges that do. LACCD should consider ways to follow suit or collaborate with community partners to assist students in securing housing through government subsidies or rent reductions. I would limit or oppose plans submitted by developers that would not assure low-cost/affordable student units.
Occupation: Community college counselor and faculty member at El Camino College. Current LACCD trustee.
Experience: I have participated in accreditation, budget, curriculum, senate and many task force teams. I am president of my faculty union. I am a product of the community college system. I have represented and advocated for LACCD at federal, state and local legislative meetings, commencement, national and local and campus events and on forums.
Priorities: I would mitigate roadblocks for students to achieve their personal and professional goals at the community college and beyond. My other priorities include offering affordable/free education, addressing housing and food insecurities for students, improving enrollment and retention, and providing dignity, manageable working conditions and purpose to those who work for the district and for students.
Budget: LACCD has done phenomenal legislative and public affairs work at the state and federal level that has brought in funds to implement programs and support students. We have community partnerships with businesses, colleges and universities, and organizations that bring in cost-sharing and revenue to sustain operations. We have an excellent grant division and campus, district and college foundations that generate funds and scholarships.
Enrollment: The number of traditional college-aged students is on a decline. We need to continue to work with labor and our business development entities to ensure we create programming and curriculum that supports up-skilling, retraining, and will provide livable wage job opportunities. Another issue is enrollment fraud — these fake students do not stay past census, inflate enrollment, and we are then left repaying the financial aid.
Student success: The biggest barriers for our students is making sure their basic needs are being met. They often have responsibilities outside the traditional student. They are parents, they work full time, they are caregivers, they are first-generation college students, they are veterans, they are LGBTQ and/or they have a disability.
Occupation: Writer, researcher and a director of documentaries.
Experience: My experience in academics would offer the students a view of the future for themselves. And as a professor in LACCD classes, I have already worked with the faculty and staff.
Priorities: I would push to avoid student debt. I would also encourage the faculty to hire industry-experienced faculty and attract industry to offer training classes for academic credit.
Budget: The problem is enrollment. Prospective students do not see immediate value in academic classes. The colleges must show short-term value coupled with the eventual academic and technical achievement.
Enrollment: The district must demonstrate the value of education in careers to prospective students and they will come.
Student success: The fee waiver provides free enrollment, but the cost of textbooks remains. Assigned readings can be digitally published at near-zero cost. Hiring adjuncts with industry experience could advise students how to find entry-level work in their future career.
