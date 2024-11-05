California’s 47th Congressional District is too close to call for Min or Baugh

The race between Republican Scott Baugh and Democratic state Sen. Dave Min for the fiercely fought open House seat in coastal Orange County remained too close to call Tuesday night as votes continue to be counted.

California’s 47th Congressional District is currently held by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who will be leaving Congress in January. Her decision not to seek reelection and to instead run for the U.S. Senate, a bid that fell short in the March primary, kicked off a passionate competition to replace her. Porter narrowly beat back a challenge by Baugh in 2022.

Democrats for years had a slight voter registration advantage over Republicans in this affluent coastal district that includes Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Newport Beach and Seal Beach.

But GOP registration gains flipped that advantage this cycle. Registered Republican voters outnumbered registered Democrats by 383 people as of late October, according to the Orange County Registrar of Voters.

Still, the Cook Political Report, which tracks House races, listed the 47th District as leaning Democrat. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee included the race — considered a key win for Democrats hoping to regain control of the House — on its “red to blue” list. The race was such a priority for Democrats that former President Clinton came to Orange County last month to campaign for Min.

Min, a former UC Irvine law professor, has served in the state Senate since 2020. During his congressional campaign, Min emphasized his desire to codify Roe vs. Wade and other legislation at the federal level that he says would protect the rights of women to make their own healthcare decisions. He’s also advocated for gun violence prevention during his campaign, pointing to legislation he was author of that banned gun shows on state property.

Min has faced a barrage of attacks related to his DUI arrest last year and last month had his campaign signs defaced with anti-Asian slurs.

Baugh, a Huntington Beach attorney, led the Orange County GOP as its chairman from 2004-15 and served in the California Assembly from 1995 to 2000. Baugh has centered much of his campaign around border security, inflation and public safety. In a television advertisement Baugh shared about his younger brother’s death from fentanyl in 2020 and emphasized that his first priority in Congress would be to address the fentanyl epidemic.

Baugh has faced attacks from Democrats for allegations of misconduct in his 1995 election to the Assembly and his opposition to abortion.