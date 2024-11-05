Election results for California’s competitive congressional district races

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right

We are tracking results for the competitive U.S. House of Representatives races in California.

Both parties are defending seats considered toss-ups in the state. Of the congressional district races the Cook Political Report’s House Ratings considers competitive, seven are held by Republicans, two by Democrats and one is open.

Voters in potential swing congressional districts in Orange County, the Inland Empire and Central Valley could tip the balance of power in the house. Republicans hold a slim majority. The House will flip if Democrats pick up four seats nationwide.

California’s most competitive races are in Orange County’s 45th District, where Derek Tran is running against Republican Rep. Michelle Steel; Riverside County’s 41st District, where Will Rollins is running against the longest-serving GOP member of California’s congressional delegation, Rep. Ken Calvert; the Antelope Valley’s 27th District, where George Whitesides is running against Rep. Mike Garcia; and the always contested Central Valley, where Adam Gray and Rudy Salas are running against Reps. John Duarte (CD-13) and David Valadao (CD-22).

Democrat State Sen. Dave Min and Republican Scott Baugh are running in California’s 47th Congressional District for the open seat that was previously held by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter.