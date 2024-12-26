Firefighters battle blaze, help homeless people evacuate 4-story building in downtown L.A.
Firefighters were battling a fire Thursday morning at a four-story building in downtown L.A., according to authorities.
Crews were helping homeless people evacuate from the building by placing ground ladders leading to the fire escapes, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department news release.
This story is developing.
