California

Firefighters battle blaze, help homeless people evacuate 4-story building in downtown L.A.

Smoke rising from a burning building in downtown Los Angeles
Fire crews battle a fire in the 1200 block of South Hope Street in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.
(KTLA-TV)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Firefighters were battling a fire Thursday morning at a four-story building in downtown L.A., according to authorities.

Crews were helping homeless people evacuate from the building by placing ground ladders leading to the fire escapes, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department news release.

This story is developing.

CaliforniaBreaking News
