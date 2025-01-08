Advertisement
California

L.A. firefighters are spread thin fighting four major fires, but help is on the way

Firefighters douse flames in a burning home
Kern County firefighters try to contain a fully engulfed beachfront home near Carbon Canyon on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Wednesday.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
With firefighting resources spread thin across Los Angeles County, help from state, federal and out of state agencies is on the way, officials announced Wednesday

The California National Guard as well as firefighters from Northern California and out of state are en route to Los Angeles, where resources and personnel are being taxed with several major fires burning.

Malibu, California January 8, 2025-A firefighter battles a house fire as the Palisades Fire burns in Malibu Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California

Communities under siege as firestorm pummels L.A. County during one of the strongest wind events in years

More than 1,000 homes, businesses and other buildings have burned and at least two people are dead in wildfires burning across L.A. County, making this one of the most destructive firestorms to hit the region in memory.

“There are not enough firefighters in L.A. County to address four separate fires of this magnitude,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said during a news conference Wednesday morning. “This is not a normal red flag alert.”

Three of the fires — the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires — started Tuesday. A fourth, the Woodley fire, started Wednesday about 6:15 a.m. near the Sepulveda Basin.

Among the help headed to Los Angeles were 200 personnel from the California National Guard, said Col. Brian Hill.

The personnel were hand crews trained by Cal Fire, ready to assist in firefighting efforts, he said.

Hill said that if the weather cooperates, 10 helicopters will be ready to start making water and fire retardant drops by Thursday.

The San Francisco Fire Department said in a post on the social media platform X that it was sending 22 firefighters to assist in the Palisades fire.

“We are always ready and available to assist our partnering agencies in events like this,” the agency wrote on X.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office also announced in a statement that additional firefighters from Orange, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Cal Fire were being directed to Los Angeles, including 45 additional engines and six hand crews.

Altadena, CA, Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025 - Steve Salinas shields from intense heat as he hoses down a neighbors rooftop on Sinaloa Ave. as the Eaton Fire continues to grow. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

California

Southern California wildfires by the numbers: Location, size, containment and more

While the cause of each blaze has yet to be determined, all burned in or near foothill communities amid gusty winds and dry air and vegetation.

Resources were also expected from out of state, with firefighters and engines from Phoenix expected to make the trek to Los Angeles County.

Phoenix “has been called to help fight the devastating blazes in Los Angeles,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego posted on X. “We’re still learning the details of what’s needed, and I expect our teams will be on the ground in LA in the next few days.”

On the federal level, the Biden administration announced that five U.S. Forest Service air tankers were already operating in Los Angeles, and another was en route. Ten federal helicopters were already deployed to the area, and dozens of fire engines were being readied to be deployed if needed.

Salvador Hernandez

