Sunset fire burning in the Hollywood Hills near Runyon Canyon

A fire burns near Runyon Canyon in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night.

Weary Los Angeles firefighters are dealing with a new fire that broke out Wednesday evening in the Hollywood Hills.

The fire is near Runyon Canyon, said LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley.

“I don’t have a lot of information,” Crowley said at a Wednesday news conference that had been called to relay information on several other fires burning in the area.

“I can tell you, we’re throwing all of our available resources at it as we speak,” the chief said before excusing herself.

The blaze, dubbed the Sunset fire, exploded around 5:45 p.m. and appeared to be burning south toward Hollywood Boulevard.

An evacuation zone was established between the 101 Freeway and Laurel Canyon and between Mulholland Drive and Hollywood Boulevard, according to the LAFD.

Runyon Canyon was closed to the public on Wednesday as a fierce windstorm tore through the region bringing with it extreme fire danger.

More than 1,100 buildings have burned and at least five people are dead in wildfires burning across L.A. County, making this one of the most destructive firestorms to hit the region in memory.

Fire officials have admitted they were overwhelmed by the size and speed of the fire.

Winds that drove the flres Tuesday have slowed somewhat but official said the danger is still high.