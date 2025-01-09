L.A. plans curfew, National Guard support to crack down on looting in fire-ravaged areas

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna announced several measures Thursday to ramp up security in areas that have been evacuated because of devastating fires in the area. More than 20 arrests have been made on suspicion of looting over the last few days.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has officially requested the support of the California National Guard for both fires,” Luna said. “They will be assisting us with traffic control and critical infrastructure protection.

“Having additional resources, having the National Guard with us,” he added, “will help send a stronger message, keep people out of the impacted areas, so we don’t continuously victimize the people who have already been victimized.”

The sheriff also said the agency was working to implement a curfew that would run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. “within the specific impacted areas around the two fire areas,” he said, referring to the Palisades fire in Pacific Palisades and the Eaton fire, which ignited in Altadena. He said he hoped to have it in place by Thursday night but definitely by Friday evening.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger emphasized that the curfew was not to punish residents but to keep the area safe. She said the curfew was requested by the Altadena Town Council.

Barger said at a Thursday news conference that sheriff’s deputies had arrested people in evacuation zones.

“I promise you, you will be held accountable,” she said. “Shame on those who are preying on our residents during this time of crisis.”