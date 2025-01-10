Advertisement
California

Do you have a tip or a question about the California fires? Contact the L.A. Times here

By Laura J. NelsonStaff Writer 
Journalists from The Times are working to make sense of the origins, devastation and aftermath of the fires that have ravaged Altadena and Pacific Palisades.

If you have an idea for a story or a question you’d like our reporters to answer, please fill out the form below.

Laura J. Nelson

Laura J. Nelson covers politics and campaign finance for the Los Angeles Times.

