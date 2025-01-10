Advertisement
California

‘Incredibly dangerous’: More unauthorized drones fly above Palisades fire

A pair of drones hover in midair.
A pair of drones hover in formation at the Fountain Valley Sports Park in 2024.
(Eric Licas / Times Community News)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 
Multiple unauthorized drones flew above the Palisades fire Friday afternoon, forcing firefighting aircraft to leave the area for safety and angering those working on the front lines, authorities said.

These sightings came just a day after a drone collided with a Super Scooper fixed-wing aircraft, grounding the plane for several days of repairs and reducing the number of aircraft available to fight the fire.

“This is not just harmless fun. This is incredibly dangerous,” said Chris Thomas, public information officer for the Palisades fire. “Seriously, what if that plane had gone down? It could have taken out a row of homes. It could have taken out a school.”

The most recent unauthorized drones were seen flying near the southeastern portion of the fire, bordering Santa Monica, around 4:40 p.m Friday, Thomas said.

California

Drone crash disabled a firefighting plane. Many irate with ‘shameful’ operator

Several viral videos and images appeared to be taken with drones in conflict with a temporary flight restriction issued by the Federal Aviation Administration to protect firefighting aircraft.

“Because of safety, we have to get all the aircraft out of the area until we know the drones are gone,” he said. “So that is very dangerous, because it takes water-dropping capability away from the fire.”

“If we have to take helicopters out of an area and the wind catches one of those cinders in that area and lifts it up, we could ignite a whole other area,” he added.

On Friday evening, there was a significant flare-up on the eastern edge of the Palisades fire, prompting new evacuation orders in Brentwood and Encino as the blaze moved northeast toward Mandeville Canyon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Aerial footage captured by KTLA showed firefighting aircraft swooping into the area to drop water.

Thomas said that law enforcement has been informed about the drones and that the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the recent incidents.

“We take this very, very seriously,” he said.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - JANUARY 10: Fire destruction as seen in Pacific Palisades, CA on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Palisades fire flare-up forces more evacuations as L.A. reels from staggering losses

Eleven deaths have been confirmed and more than 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed. More than 150,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders. Law enforcement sources told The Times that it’s likely many of the small fires will turn out to have been the work of arson.

The FAA released a statement on Thursday warning drone operators that temporary flight restrictions are currently in place around all major regional fires, and that failure to obey could result in hefty fines.

“It’s a federal crime, punishable by up to 12 months in prison, to interfere with firefighting efforts on public lands,” the FAA said in a statement. “Additionally, the FAA can impose a civil penalty of up to $75,000 against any drone pilot who interferes with wildfire suppression, law enforcement or emergency response operations when temporary flight restrictions are in place.”

The drone that collided with the Super Scooper left a “fist-sized hole” in the aircraft, which probably will not be back in the air until Monday, L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said Thursday.

Marrone said the FBI is now planning to come to the area with what he called “aerial armor” to make sure no further drones can fly in the firefighting area.

Altadena, CA - January 09: George Cunningham, walks through the rubble of the house he and his wife Elisa Rodriguez bought on W. Manor St. and have been raising their kids in since 2012, after the Eaton fire destroyed it and thousands of others in Altadena Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Both sides of W. Manor Street were totally destroyed in the fire. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘Significant flare-up’ in Palisades fire forces new evacuations in Brentwood

Los Angeles faces another tense night as the Palisades fire moved northeast, prompting new mandatory evacuations.

With the Super Scooper out of commission, there are currently 12 helicopters and seven fixed-wing airplanes fighting the Palisades fire, Thomas said.

Firefighters had reached 8% containment on the 21,317-acre blaze Friday evening. The fire continues to grow and threaten homes in Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Santa Monica and Calabasas.

Times staff writers Terry Castleman and Grace Toohey contributed to this report.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

