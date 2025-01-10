‘Incredibly dangerous’: More unauthorized drones fly above Palisades fire

A pair of drones hover in formation at the Fountain Valley Sports Park in 2024.

Multiple unauthorized drones flew above the Palisades fire Friday afternoon, forcing firefighting aircraft to leave the area for safety and angering those working on the front lines, authorities said.

These sightings came just a day after a drone collided with a Super Scooper fixed-wing aircraft, grounding the plane for several days of repairs and reducing the number of aircraft available to fight the fire.

“This is not just harmless fun. This is incredibly dangerous,” said Chris Thomas, public information officer for the Palisades fire. “Seriously, what if that plane had gone down? It could have taken out a row of homes. It could have taken out a school.”

The most recent unauthorized drones were seen flying near the southeastern portion of the fire, bordering Santa Monica, around 4:40 p.m Friday, Thomas said.

“Because of safety, we have to get all the aircraft out of the area until we know the drones are gone,” he said. “So that is very dangerous, because it takes water-dropping capability away from the fire.”

“If we have to take helicopters out of an area and the wind catches one of those cinders in that area and lifts it up, we could ignite a whole other area,” he added.

On Friday evening, there was a significant flare-up on the eastern edge of the Palisades fire, prompting new evacuation orders in Brentwood and Encino as the blaze moved northeast toward Mandeville Canyon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Aerial footage captured by KTLA showed firefighting aircraft swooping into the area to drop water.

Thomas said that law enforcement has been informed about the drones and that the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the recent incidents.

“We take this very, very seriously,” he said.

The FAA released a statement on Thursday warning drone operators that temporary flight restrictions are currently in place around all major regional fires, and that failure to obey could result in hefty fines.

“It’s a federal crime, punishable by up to 12 months in prison, to interfere with firefighting efforts on public lands,” the FAA said in a statement. “Additionally, the FAA can impose a civil penalty of up to $75,000 against any drone pilot who interferes with wildfire suppression, law enforcement or emergency response operations when temporary flight restrictions are in place.”

The drone that collided with the Super Scooper left a “fist-sized hole” in the aircraft, which probably will not be back in the air until Monday, L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said Thursday.

Marrone said the FBI is now planning to come to the area with what he called “aerial armor” to make sure no further drones can fly in the firefighting area.

With the Super Scooper out of commission, there are currently 12 helicopters and seven fixed-wing airplanes fighting the Palisades fire, Thomas said.

Firefighters had reached 8% containment on the 21,317-acre blaze Friday evening. The fire continues to grow and threaten homes in Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Santa Monica and Calabasas.

Times staff writers Terry Castleman and Grace Toohey contributed to this report.