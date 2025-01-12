The L.A. fire victims: Who they were

Los Angeles awoke on the morning of Jan. 7 unaware that the city and the people within it were about to change forever.

The most destructive fires in the city’s history claimed thousands of homes and businesses and, as of Sunday, at least 24 lives.

Here are some of those lost in the Southern California fires of 2025.

Erliene Kelley, 83, center, with her daughter Lisa and son Trevor. (Briana Navarro)

Erliene Louise Kelley, 83

Altadena

Erliene Kelley and her late husband, Howard, bought their blue-gray, three-bedroom house on Altadena’s Tonia Avenue in the late 1960s.

They raised two kids there, watched their grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow, celebrated holidays, birthdays and anniversaries.

A retired pharmacist, Kelley filled her spotlessly clean home with family photos and knickknacks that gave the house a cozy, welcoming feel.

“She knew everybody in the city,” granddaughter Briana Navarro said . “If you go anywhere with her, she’s stopping about five times to speak to someone. She was really sweet.”

After Howard died, Navarro and her family moved in with her grandmother. The family was at home the night of Jan. 7 when Navarro looked through the kitchen window and saw smoke rising in the distance.

She and her husband packed and prepared to leave. The fire still seemed distant, and Kelley declined to evacuate with them.

At 1:22 a.m. the next day, her grandmother responded to a text from Navarro in which she had asked how things were going at the house. “In the living room looking out,” she wrote. “I’m going to take a picture.”

The picture never arrived. On Jan. 9, Navarro said, police informed the family that a body had been discovered in the rubble where the house once stood.

Randall Miod, 55

Malibu

On his Instagram page , Randy “Craw” Miod described himself as a “Malibu man of mystery.”

Following his death in the Palisades fire, friends recalled a fun-loving, joyful fixture on Malibu’s surf scene.

As a teenager growing up in Chatsworth, long-haired skater Miod “was like Jeff Spicoli from ‘Fast Times [at Ridgemont High],’ ” Miod’s friends wrote in a joint post on Instagram. “It was always fun with him.”

He moved to Malibu three decades ago and rented a studio attached to a century-old red barn-style house near the beach, his mother, Carol Smith, told CNN . When the landlord later offered him the opportunity to buy the house, he eagerly went for it.

On social media, friends paid tribute to Miod and the many parties at “the Crab Shack,” as his home was locally known.

Miod’s remains were found there after the fire. He was holding his kitten, the Malibu Times reported .

“He’d been through so many of these fires and made it through unscathed. I think he thought he could do it again,” Smith told CNN . “Now that I’m realizing how many memories he had in that home, I can understand why he didn’t want to leave.”

Anthony Mitchell Sr. surrounded by generations of his family. (Photo credited to Anthony Mitchell)

Anthony Mitchell Sr. and Justin Mitchell

Altadena

Anthony Mitchell Sr., the beloved patriarch of a sprawling family, died with his son Justin Mitchell, the two huddled together in their Altadena home as the Eaton fire descended on them.

Anthony Sr., a man in his early 70s, was a father figure to many and a “surrogate dad” to a number of cousins, said his son Anthony Mitchell Jr. “He took [his job] seriously” as a dad, eldest brother and uncle.

To his sons and their friends, Anthony Jr. said, he was “one of those type of men, African American men in general, they’ll see a kid they don’t even know, and if they constantly see the same kid — they’ll give advice.” Anthony Jr. added that that his father lived for a time in the 1960s with his grandfather, inheriting “real old-timey family values.”

Anthony Sr. gave nicknames to his nieces and nephews — Chocolate Red, Coco, Peanut Butter, Horchata. A nephew who kept stealing his father’s Payday candy bars over Christmas earned the nickname Payday.

“He told me his children, his great grandchildren — he saw them all as his legacies,” Anthony Jr. said.

Anthony Sr. lived in the home of his other son, Jordan, where they welcomed the whole family for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The father, who was an amputee and used a wheelchair, took care of his son Justin, who was born with cerebral palsy.

“They told my dad they thought he’d be lucky to make it to 12. So him making it to the 30s is a miracle,” Anthony Jr. said. “My dad loved my little brother, he would sit and talk to him. That was his boy.”

Justin “had the mind-set of a kid,” his brother said, and liked cartoons.

“He was sweet,” Anthony Jr. said of Justin.

Rodney Kent Nickerson, 82

Altadena

Rodney Kent Nickerson purchased his beloved Altadena home in 1968 for a grand total of $5, his daughter Kimiko Nickerson told KCAL News .

He raised his children there, and then his grandchildren. He built a pool in the grassy backyard.

The family’s roots in Los Angeles ran deep. His grandfather William Nickerson Jr. founded the Golden State Mutual Life Insurance Co., for a time the largest Black-owned business west of the Mississippi River. Nickerson Gardens, the Watts public housing complex, is named after him.

But for Rodney, Altadena was home. He was a project engineer for 45 years at Lockheed Martin, where his late wife also worked. When Lockheed moved from Burbank to Palmdale in 1989, Nickerson chose to commute roughly 130 miles round trip each day rather than leave his neighborhood, his daughter told KCAL.

And when the Eaton fire broke out roughly three miles from his home, he was not about to leave then either, his daughter said.

As a grandson who lived with him frantically packed a car, Nickerson refused all entreaties to evacuate.

“If I need to go, I’ll go,” Kimiko Nickerson said he told her son. “But grandson, I don’t need to go right now.”

The family stayed in contact with him by phone as he went about his evening and settled into bed. When they were allowed back to the property, that’s where they found him.

“‘Everything will be cool,” he told his daughter the night of Jan. 7 in their final conversation. “I’ll be here when you guys come back.”

Annette Rossilli, who was found inside her car, stayed at her Pacific Palisades home during the Palisades fire. (Luxe Homecare)

Annette Rossilli

Pacific Palisades

Annette Rossilli, who was in her mid-80s, died in her car outside her Pacific Palisades home Jan. 7 after declining to evacuate with neighbors and other caregivers.

Fay Vahdani, owner of Luxe Homecare, said that a staff member from her home healthcare company drove to Rossilli’s house that day when the fire started approaching, to evacuate her. Rossilli’s caregiver, who had the day off, also reached out to offer her own home as an escape. Rossilli’s two neighbors also contacted her. Vahdani said Rossilli declined help from all of them, saying she wanted to stay with her pets — two parrots, a canary, a turtle and a dog.

“We could’ve easily taken them with us,” Vahdani said. “The problem is you can never force anyone to do anything. It was her choice.”

Rossilli lived alone in the house she had once shared with her late husband. They had run a plumbing business together. She is survived by a daughter and a son, who both live out of state, Vahdani said.

Vahdani last saw Rossilli on Dec. 23, when she brought holiday gifts of fresh-baked cookies and other goodies to all of her clients.

“She was such a sweet little lady, very pleasant, full of life,” Vahdani said.

She added that Rossilli had a difficult time walking. “She must’ve [had] such a bad frustration that she was able to manage, come down the stairs and get to the car, but she couldn’t drive away.”

Victor Shaw, 66, was caught in the Eaton fire while trying to protect his house with a garden hose. (Shari Shaw)

Victor Shaw, 66

Altadena

Victor Shaw, a former courier driver, died outside of his longtime family home, a garden hose in his hand.

His younger sister Shari Shaw said Victor, who had diabetes and chronic kidney disease, had been dealing with some breathing issues as well as balance and vision problems.

When she went to check on him Jan. 7 in the modest Altadena home their parents bought on Monterosa Drive in the 1960s, she found him growing agitated while watching local TV news coverage of the fires. He took seizure medication to calm himself down, she said, and started to fall asleep as she packed up some of his belongings.

Around 2 a.m. the next day, when she went outside to load her SUV, she saw orange flames and thick smoke billowing toward their family home.

“Victor, we have to get out!” she screamed. She tried multiple times to get him to go, to no avail. If she didn’t get out of there, she figured, they both would end up dying. She hopped into her SUV.

All through the night, her calls to his cellphone went to voicemail.

When Shari Shaw finally returned to the neighborhood, the modest bungalow that had been in their family for more than half a century was gone.

Her brother’s body was on the walkway outside the front door.

“He might have felt like he was trying to do the right thing and attempting to put out the flames,” she said. “I don’t know if he truly believed he could, but I know he tried.”

Victor loved to drive the highway to different U.S. cities and was fascinated with Route 66. Over the last few years, they took little weekend trips together to Reno, Lake Tahoe, San Diego and Palm Springs.

“You know, when you’re younger, you don’t really appreciate your sibling,” Shari said. “As we got older, our relationship developed. ... He was a good guy.”

Family members created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for burial expenses for Shaw.

Rory Sykes, 32

Malibu

The rosy-cheeked, flame-haired 10-year-old paused and gave a giggle of frustration. He was on an Australian morning talk show , about to travel to the United States for a 2003 speaking engagement, and his nerves were getting the best of him.

“It’s nerve-racking isn’t it, on television,” his mother, Shelley Sykes, said gently from the chair next to him. “Tell them: It’s not what happens to you in life ...”

“It’s what you do with it that counts,” he finished with a smile.

Born blind and with a diagnosis of cerebral palsy, Sykes did a lot with his 32 years: child actor and model, host of the British TV show “Kiddy Kapers,” a foodie who joked that he could have had a promising career as a competitive eater.

He was a frequent motivational speaker, recounting how he gained both sight and the ability to walk after at least a dozen surgeries and decades of physical therapy.

After leaving school at 15, he turned a passion for technology and gaming into a career as a digital marketing consultant. He was a co-founder of Happy Charity , a nonprofit supporting disadvantaged teens and families, and an avid player of the fantasy game RuneScape.

“He was a really kind and caring person,” said Jane Manchun Wong, a San Francisco-based blogger and software engineer who first connected with Skyes through Twitter about five years ago.

Sykes died in his cottage on his family’s Malibu property Jan. 8, his mother Shelley said in a post on X .

This story was written by Times staff writers Jenny Jarvie, Faith E. Pinho, Corinne Purtill, Sonja Sharp and Ruben Vives. It will be updated as more fire victims are identified.