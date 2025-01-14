Advertisement
California

L.A. City Council seeks transparency on empty reservoir, dry fire hydrants

An aerial photo of the Santa Ynez reservoir
The Santa Ynez reservoir as seen from above in September 2022.
(Hayley Smith)
By Matt Hamilton
Ian James and David Zahniser
Share via

The Los Angeles City Council member representing the Westside, including much of the area decimated by the Palisades fire, called on the city’s water utility Tuesday to explain why firefighters ran out of water early in last week’s epic firefight and why a key reservoir was offline.

Councilmember Traci Park proposed that the L.A. Department of Water and Power present “its root cause analysis of the water pressure challenges that resulted in lower water pressure and dry hydrants,” in some areas of Pacific Palisades, as well as recommendations for addressing the issues. In the same motion, Park urged the council to ask the utility to explain why the Santa Ynez Reservoir in Pacific Palisades has been out of commission for months.

In a unanimous vote, the council approved the measure.

Altadena, CA, Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025 - LA County firefighter Scott Takeguma works to douse the flames on home in North Altadena. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Why hydrants ran dry as firefighters battled California’s deadly fires

Firefighters in Pacific Palisades and Altadena have repeatedly been hampered by low water pressure and dry hydrants, revealing limitations in local water systems designed to supply neighborhoods.

Park cited The Times’ reporting on how fire hydrants ran dry in some areas of Pacific Palisades, hampering firefighting efforts, and how the reservoir, which could have provided more water, has been closed for repairs for nearly a year.

Advertisement

The efforts come four days after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a state investigation into the causes behind water supply problems during the most destructive firestorm in L.A. history.

A spokesman for DWP did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the utility said last week that it welcomed Newsom’s inquiry. “An investigation will help identify any new needed capabilities for water systems to support fighting wildfires,” DWP spokesperson Ellen Cheng said Friday.

In a separate motion, which also passed unanimously, Park called for establishing a formal system in which DWP provides the L.A. Fire Department with “weekly updates” on the status of reservoirs and critical infrastructure.

Advertisement

“These weekly updates should include detailed information on the location, status and projected timeline for restoring any offline infrastructure, ensuring the LAFD is fully informed of any potential gaps in water resources that may impact firefighting capabilities during emergencies,” the motion read in part. Councilmember John Lee, who represents the northwest San Fernando Valley including Chatsworth and Porter Ranch, joined Park in presenting the motion.

The council sought answers about the extended shutdown of the Santa Ynez Reservoir, in the Highlands area of Pacific Palisades, after The Times reported that the facility has been offline since February 2024.

The reservoir, which has a capacity of 117 million gallons, was drained to repair its floating cover. The repairs have not yet been completed, although a contract for about $130,000 was issued to a Lakeside-based firm to handle the repairs. The reservoir also was drained in 2022 for repairs to the floating cover.

Advertisement
A stairway is all that's left of a house that burned down from the Palisades Fire on PCH in Malibu.

California

Paradise lost along Pacific Coast Highway

Everyone knows California is disaster-prone. But wildfires are supposed to be in the hills, not on the beach, and certainly not inside the borders of one of the biggest and best-prepared cities on the planet. That makes the Palisades fire all the more unearthly.

DWP officials have acknowledged that had the reservoir been up and running as the Palisades fire broke out Jan. 7, it would have augmented water pressure. Former DWP general manager Martin Adams told The Times that the reservoir would have helped, but would not have been a panacea to a system that was strained by tremendous demand.

“It might have deferred the inevitable, but without doing calculations, its hard to know by how much,” Adams said. “It wouldn’t have lasted forever and would not have been a fix all.”

LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley has told reporters she was unaware the reservoir was offline.

If the reservoir had been online, the additional water might have helped save homes here and there, but it would not have changed the “order of magnitude” of the destruction, because of the intensity of the fire and the limitations of the water system, said Tom Kennedy, a water consultant and former general manager of Rainbow Municipal Water District in San Diego County.

“The pipelines are too small… It wouldn’t have made any difference to the main thrust of the fire,” Kennedy said. “A wind-driven wildfire like this is going to consume all the fuel in its path until the winds die down or the humidity changes.”

DWP has a network of reservoirs across the city — including in Bel-Air, Encino and the Hollywood Hills — that are uncovered and used by helicopters to refill during fires. Because its part of the city’s drinking water supply, the Santa Ynez Reservoir is covered, but it does have a helipad and refill station that helicopters also can use during firefighting.

Firefighters reported that several hydrants in Pacific Palisades ran dry Tuesday and early Wednesday as the blaze overtook the community, ultimately destroying more than 5,000 structures.

Advertisement

DWP contends that about 20% of its nearly 1,100 hydrants in the area ran dry, a figure based on the number of hydrants that rely on a network of 1-million-gallon tanks to sustain their water pressure. At lower elevations, most hydrants worked, according to DWP.

In Altadena, which is served by a different utility, firefighters encountered similar problems with low water pressure as they tried to slow the spread of the Eaton fire. Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin said having dozens of fire engines battling multiple fires amid tremendous wind gusts resulted in overuse of the water system, and that the issues had resolved by Thursday.

More to Read

CaliforniaClimate & EnvironmentFires
Matt Hamilton

Matt Hamilton is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. He won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle and was part of the team of reporters that won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack. A graduate of Boston College and the University of Southern California, he joined The Times in 2013.

Ian James

Ian James is a reporter who focuses on water and climate change in California and the West. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2021, he was an environment reporter at the Arizona Republic and the Desert Sun. He previously worked for the Associated Press as a correspondent in the Caribbean and as bureau chief in Venezuela. Follow him on Bluesky @ianjames.bsky.social and on X @ByIanJames.

David Zahniser

David Zahniser covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement